Symphony Software: Ipreo Joins the Symphony Software Foundation as a Gold Member

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - May 23, 2017) - Symphony Software Foundation (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G139417-001&id=11774251&type=0&url=https%3a%2f%2fsymphony.foundation%2f) (the Foundation), the nonprofit organization fostering open source software (OSS) innovation in financial services, on the Symphony (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G139417-001&id=11774254&type=0&url=http%3a%2f%2fsymphony.com) secure collaboration platform and beyond, announced that Ipreo (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G139417-001&id=11774257&type=0&url=https%3a%2f%2fipreo.com%2f), a leading global provider of market intelligence and productivity solutions to financial services and corporate professionals, joined the community as its latest Gold Member.

"The Symphony Foundation's mandate is very much in line with Ipreo's own mission of connecting capital markets participants," said Bill Sherman, EVP, Head of the Global Markets Group at Ipreo. "We believe strongly that openness and collaboration foster innovation, and that by bringing industry participants together we can create workflow solutions that move the financial markets forward. We look forward to working closely with the foundation community to help drive these industry-led initiatives."

As part of its engagement, Ipreo will take on an active role in the Foundation. Ken Watson, Chief Technology Officer at Ipreo, has been elected a Gold Director of the Board. Ipreo will engage in Foundation Working Groups such as the API Working Group (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G139417-001&id=11774260&type=0&url=https%3a%2f%2fsymphonyoss.atlassian.net%2fwiki%2fspaces%2fWGA), focused on Symphony platform APIs to enable server-side integrations with third-party technologies, and the Financial Objects Standardization Working Group (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G139417-001&id=11774263&type=0&url=https%3a%2f%2fsymphonyoss.atlassian.net%2fwiki%2fspaces%2fWGFOS), tasked to develop standard patterns of usage and representation to facilitate financial interactions involving humans through the Symphony platform.

Gabriele Columbro, Executive Director, Symphony Software Foundation, said, "We are excited to see a leading fintech player like Ipreo joining our Foundation. This is yet another testament to the increasing momentum in the interest for a true open ecosystem and interoperability within financial services. Fintech platform providers such as Ipreo realize the commercial benefits of collaborating in the open to maximize adoption, interoperability and developer engagement on common platforms, while focusing on delivering true competitive differentiators."

In joining the Foundation, Ipreo adds to an impressive lineup of active member firms including Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BlackRock, BNY Mellon, ChartIQ, Citadel, Citi, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, FactSet, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ICAP, IHS Markit, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, OpenFin, S&P Global Markets Intelligence, The Beast Apps, Tick42, Tradeweb and Wells Fargo.

About Ipreo

Ipreo is a leading global provider of financial services technology, data and analytics. We support all participants in the capital-raising process including banks, public and private companies, institutional and individual investors, as well as research, asset management and wealth management firms. Our unique, cross-asset class solutions equip our clients with the information and tools they need for more effective decision-making and a more efficient workflow. Ipreo is private-equity held by Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, and has more than 1100 employees serving clients in every major financial hub around the world. Visit www.ipreo.com (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G139417-001&id=11774266&type=0&url=http%3a%2f%2fwww.ipreo.com%2f) for more info.

About Symphony Software Foundation

The Symphony Software Foundation is an independent nonprofit organization building an open source community and development ecosystem to foster innovation in financial services. Its community leverages the Symphony platform, and other open source platforms and open standards to drive efficient inter-firm collaboration in this industry. The Foundation offers an Open Developer Platform (ODP) (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G139417-001&id=11774269&type=0&url=https%3a%2f%2fsymphony.foundation%2f%23what-we-do) to all its open source contributors, providing open API access to Symphony and a fully finserv compliant open source development process.

Foundation OSS Projects are Apache 2.0 licensed and available on GitHub

(http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G139417-001&id=11774272&type=0&url=https%3a%2f%2fgithub.com%2fsymphonyoss%2f)To access the ODP, visit our documentation

(http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G139417-001&id=11774275&type=0&url=https%3a%2f%2fsymphonyoss.atlassian.net%2fwiki%2fdisplay%2fFM%2fOpen%2bDeveloper%2bPlatform)To learn more, visit http://symphony.foundation

(http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G139417-001&id=11774278&type=0&url=http%3a%2f%2fsymphony.foundation)To become a member http://symphony.foundation/become-a-member (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G139417-001&id=11774281&type=0&url=http%3a%2f%2fsymphony.foundation%2f%23become-a-member)

CONTACT INFORMATION

For more information:



On behalf of Symphony Software Foundation

Tinne Teugels

Email: tinne@symphony.foundation (mailto:tinne@symphony.foundation)



On behalf of Ipreo:

Lauren Herman

Email: lauren@calibercorporateadvisers.com (mailto:lauren@calibercorporateadvisers.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Symphony Software via Globenewswire

