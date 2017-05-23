sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,541 Euro		-0,013
-0,29 %
WKN: A14MSY ISIN: GB00BVFD7Q58 Ticker-Symbol: T3V1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
STANDARD LIFE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STANDARD LIFE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,447
4,527
14:36
4,467
4,512
14:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STANDARD LIFE PLC
STANDARD LIFE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STANDARD LIFE PLC4,541-0,29 %