EQS-News: Edison Investment Research Limited / Key word(s): Research Update Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues review on Standard Life Inv. Property Income Trust (SLI) 23-May-2017 / 11:34 GMT/BST London, UK, 23 May 2017 *Edison issues review on Standard Life Inv. Property Income Trust (SLI)* Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI) aims to generate both income and capital growth from investing directly in UK commercial property. Its emphasis continues to be on generating above-average income for shareholders and it currently yields 5.4%. In FY16, the dividend was 117% covered by earnings and the manager, Jason Baggaley, is reasonably sanguine about future dividend prospects. Relative performance is measured against the quarterly version of the IPD Monthly Index Funds, which is representative of UK direct property funds. SLI has outperformed this benchmark, in NAV total return terms, over one, three and five years. SLI's current share price premium to NAV of 8.7% is higher than the averages of the last one, three and five years (range of 4.6% to 7.1%), perhaps reflecting SLI's high real income generation and growth potential in a low-income, low-growth world. The ongoing programme to issue shares at a premium should help improve supply while also serving to enhance the NAV per share for existing shareholders. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Neil Shah, +44 (0)20 3077 5715 Mel Jenner, +44 (0)20 3077 5720 investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [5] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 576481 23-May-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8a5bd4d92a5bd3450d28cc23721c13f7&application_id=576481&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=576481&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=576481&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=576481&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=576481&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=576481&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=576481&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

