ECO Energy Tech Asia: ECO Energy Renews Engagement With Philip Chan as CFO

KOWLOON, HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2017 / ECO Energy Tech Asia ("Eco Energy Asia") (OTC PINK: EYTH) announced today that it has extended the engagement with Philip Chan to serve as CFO of the company for one more year. Mr. Chan is a well experienced chartered certified accountant and has worked as CFO for Eco Energy Asia since March 2017. His wide knowledge will help the company.

Philip Chan is 39 years old and has already served in different positions in financial consulting and controlling for several companies. From December 2012, until the present, Mr. Chan served as Executive Director for Willing International Capital (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., a consulting firm that provides financial advisory and accountancy services. Before he served as Vice President of Finance for Search Media Holdings, Ltd., a company listed on AMEX under the symbol "IDI," and a leading nationwide multi-platform media company and one of the largest operators of integrated outdoor billboard and in-elevator advertising networks in China. From April 2006 until March 2011, Mr. Chan initially served as Financial Controller and thereafter was promoted to Financial Controller of Xinhua Sports & Entertainment (HK) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xinhua Sports & Entertainment Limited, China's leading diversified financial and entertainment media company, listed on the Nasdaq. From June 2004 until April 2006, Mr. Chan served as Analyst, Business Area Controlling for Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch, where he was responsible for the integrity of the books and records and provision of financial information.

Mr. Chan attended the University of Hong Kong, where in 1999 he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Accounting and Finance. He is a member in good standing of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, the Hong Kong Society of Accountants and the Hong Kong Society of Financial Analysts.

About ECO Energy Tech Asia Limited:

ECO Energy Tech Asia Limited develops, markets and produces an ETFE insulated Biodome and Vertical Growing System that allows the year-round production of fresh food produce regardless of weather conditions and significantly reduces energy and input requirements.

Contact ECO Energy Tech Asia:

Eco Energy Tech Asia Limited

Unit 503, 5/F, Silvercord Tower 2,

TST, Kowloon

www.eyth.co

Email: investor@eyth.co

SOURCE: ECO Energy Tech Asia