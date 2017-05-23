

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) announced a new flight partnership with Air Europa, which will allow its customers to book Air Europa long haul flights on the Ryanair website. From May 23, customers can browse and book Air Europa flights on 20 long haul routes from Madrid to 16 countries. The second phase of the partnership will be launched later in the current year and will allow Ryanair customers to connect onto Air Europa long haul flights through Madrid.



Ryanair said the company is continuing its discussions with a number of other long haul airlines on potential feed and connecting flight partnerships.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX