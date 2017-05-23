

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $331.70 million, or $11.44 per share. This was up from $327.52 million, or $10.77 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $12.00 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $2.62 billion. This was up from $2.59 billion last year.



AutoZone Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $331.70 Mln. vs. $327.52 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.3% -EPS (Q3): $11.44 vs. $10.77 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.2% -Analysts Estimate: $12.00 -Revenue (Q3): $2.62 Bln vs. $2.59 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.2%



