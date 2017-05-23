Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2017) - The Jenex Corporation (TSXV: JEN.H) ("Jenex" or the "Company"), a progressive medical device technology company, is pleased to report that after extensive collaboration with Techna Institute and University Health Network ("UHN"), the Company is now in the final stages of designing a testing protocol for the patent pending TherOZap™ device to determine its effectiveness at inactivating the Zika virus. Through this collaboration Jenex and UHN have agreed to start the initial testing of the TherOZap™ device to focus on the Zika virus and provided Jenex receives successful results, further tests will include the West Nile virus and potentially other mosquito-borne diseases. The estimated timeline to begin the tests will be during mid-to-late June with results of the tests expected by late August. Jenex expects to report back as the testing progresses, including any changes to timing. It is anticipated that once all testing is complete, Jenex will finalize the features for the consumer product device and seek regulatory approval where required.

Rob Fia, CEO commented:

"Through our collaboration with UHN, we've learned a lot about the Zika virus and other mosquito borne diseases and the potential impact that our TherOZap™ device could have against the Zika virus. We are pleased about the future for our TherOZap™ device as this could very well be the stepping stone to test the device against other well known mosquito borne diseases and to potentially use the TherOZap™ device for other applications. Jenex is excited to begin initial testing and looks forward to working with UHN to determine the effectiveness of the device at inactivating the Zika virus."

Jenex received a Class II medical device status from the FDA for its platform technology that is indicated for the relief of the pain, itch, and inflammation from over 20,000 different insect stings and bites, (including bees, wasps, hornets, mosquitoes, black flies and jellyfish). Jenex received approval for the above claims from FDA (United States) in 1997. Jenex continues to further develop, and explore other applications, for its platform technology.

About Jenex:

Jenex is a progressive medical device technology company focused on providing consumers with quality medical devices that address their dermatological needs. Clear and healthy skin for all is at the core of Jenex's philosophy as is the belief that such outcomes should not be a privilege for only those who can afford costly procedures and treatments. The Company's breakthrough proprietary technology delivers effective, non-invasive and pain free skin care. The Jenex Corporation trades on the NEX (NEX: JEN.H). For more information visit: www.thejenexcorporation.com or www.therozap.com.

About Techna Institute:

Techna is an institute of the University Health Network, in collaboration with the University of Toronto, focused on the accelerated development and exploitation of technology for improved health. Techna is designed to shorten the time interval from technology discovery and development to application for the benefit of patients and the health care system. It also stimulates and facilitates the innovation cycle through a continuum of clinically driven innovation, technology & process development, and translational research. For more information visit: technainstitute.com.

About University Health Network:

University Health Network (UHN) is a major landmark in Canada's healthcare system and a teaching partner of the University of Toronto. UHN consists of Toronto General and Toronto Western Hospitals, the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute and the Michener Institute for Education at UHN. The scope of research and complexity of cases at University Health Network has made it a national and international source for discovery, education and patient care. It has the largest hospital-based research program in Canada, with major research in cardiology, transplantation, neurosciences, oncology, surgical innovation, infectious diseases, genomic medicine and rehabilitation medicine. For more information visit: www.uhn.ca.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and include tests involving the Company's TherOZap™ technology as described in the news release. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to other risks, the Company's tests involving TherOZap™ may prove to be unsuccessful against the Zika virus or other mosquito borne diseases such as the West Nile virus and the Company may be unable to complete the consumer product TherOZap™ technology. Further, the Company may not complete the tests on the schedule it expects as described in this news release or attract capital for marketing to ramp up sales or establish recurring revenue in the future to generate cash flow for the Company. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

