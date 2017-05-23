

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $99.28 million, or $0.89 per share. This was higher than $46.40 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 51.5% to $571.56 million. This was up from $377.21 million last year.



Take-Two Interactive Software Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $99.28 Mln. vs. $46.40 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 114.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.89 vs. $0.48 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 85.4% -Revenue (Q4): $571.56 Mln vs. $377.21 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 51.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65 - $0.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $390 - $440 Mln



