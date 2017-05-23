

WHITEHOUSE STATION (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) announced the U.S. FDA has accepted for review a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), the company's anti-PD-1 therapy, seeking approval for treatment of patients with recurrent or advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma who have already received two or more lines of chemotherapy. The FDA granted Priority Review with a PDUFA, or target action, date of Sept. 22, 2017.



The application submitted to the FDA is seeking approval for KEYTRUDA monotherapy in previously treated patients at a fixed dose of 200 mg administered intravenously every three weeks. The application is based on data from cohort one of the phase 2 KEYNOTE-059 trial.



