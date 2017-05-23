Teleste at ANGA COM 2017 - Meet a Smart DOCSIS 3.1 Node That can be Turned Into a Remote PHY Device Just by Replacing its Cover

TURKU, Finland, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --At ANGA COM 2017, Teleste will introduce a new optical node to the company's AC product range of intelligent and compact broadband nodes and amplifiers. The new node, called AC9100 NEO, will offer cable operators entirely new possibilities to migrate to future broadband services. Supporting DOCSIS® 3.1 frequencies, the AC9100 NEO offers outstanding performance and practicality that enables it to meet the needs of today's most demanding operators. In addition, it includes a unique feature, which makes it possible to turn this smart node into a Remote PHY device when additional capacity and distributed network solutions are needed.

ANGA COM 2017 will take place from 30 May to 1 June in Cologne, Germany, and our team is waiting to meet you there. Book you calendars for the show, and remember tostop by our stand G31 in Hall 7. More information about our offering will be available on www.teleste.com/anga2017.

Easy migration to future broadband services

The Remote PHY technology specified by CableLabs® allows deployment of distributed DOCSIS architectures in HFC networks. Enabling more advanced modulation methods due to digital fibre links, it offers operators a way to increase capacity and extend usefulness of their coax networks to answer the growing data transmission needs. However, when rolling out new technologies, operators need to make sure that their legacy platforms still return on investment.

The AC9100 NEO tackles the challenge in a unique way. The node works as an excellent 1.2 GHz fibre node - which can be turned into a Remote PHY device, the AC9100 NEO RPD, by replacing its cover. The RPD cover includes a Teleste Remote PHY module, which meets CableLabs specifications and allows interoperability with standards-based CCAP core implementations. The unique feature enables operators to adopt DOCSIS 3.1 frequencies already today, and migrate to distributed access solutions later when additional capacity is needed.

Taking intelligence deeper into networks

Featuring Teleste's intelligent HFC technologies, the AC9100 NEO and NEO RPD are automatically aligned, and can be monitored and controlled remotely via an optional plug-in transponder unit. The automatic features greatly improve reliability and efficiency of time-consuming network operations, resulting in lower operational costs and increased network uptime. In distributed access solutions, this means that operators can take intelligence deeper into networks, allowing them to further improve service quality and reduce manual and laborous maintenance operations.

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to your home, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2016, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 260 million and the company employed over 1500 people. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

Inquiries for more information:

Mirkka Lamppu

Manager - CEM and Communications

Teleste Corporation

Tel. +358-2-2605-611

mirkka.lamppu@teleste.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/teleste-at-anga-com-2017---meet-a-smart-docsis-3-1-node-that-can-be-turned-into-a-remote-phy-device-,c2272104

The following files are available for download: