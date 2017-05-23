Waterproofing Membranes Market Worth 40.19 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Waterproofing Membranes Market by Raw Material Type (Modified Bitumen, PVC, EPDM, TPO), Type (Liquid Applied, Sheet Based), Application (Roofing & Walls, Building Structures, Waste & Water Management) - Global Forecasts to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market size is estimated to grow from USD 25.80 Billion in 2017 to USD 40.19 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.3%.

Browse 112 market data Tables and 31 Figures spread through 168 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Waterproofing Membranes Market"

The market is driven by the growing building & construction industry and the need to improve the quality of construction. Emerging and developed economies across the globe are keen on carrying out infrastructure development, such as roadways, railroads, and river banking protection projects to sustain economic growth. These civil construction projects boost consumption of waterproofing membranes as they are commonly accepted as durable and long-lasting products.

TPO: The Fastest-growing Raw Material Type

Thermoplastic olefin (TPO) waterproofing membranes is the fastest-growing commercial roofing membrane segment. These membranes have garnered industry wide acceptance for their performance and installation advantages at an economical price. Some other benefits of TPO include its recyclability, durability, flexibility, low installation cost, less labor requirement, and exceptional heat resistant properties suitable for energy efficient roofing systems.

Roofing & Walls: The Biggest Waterproofing Membranes Application

Roofing & walls is the biggest waterproofing membrane application. This is mainly due to the increased protection requirement from moisture and cracks in ceilings, roofing, and walls, along with an increased need for repair and maintenance of waterproofing membranes, thereby driving its demand during the forecast period. The roofing & walls application of waterproofing membranes offers a wide scope to increase the consumption of waterproofing membranes globally.

Asia-Pacific: The Biggest Market for Waterproofing Membranes

The Asia-Pacific region was the largest market for waterproofing membranes, in terms of volume, in 2016. China is the crucial consumer of waterproofing membranes in Asia-Pacific. Growing roofing and waste & water management industries are driving the Waterproofing Membranes Market in the region. These industries are mainly driven by the increasing urban population growth in the region. Various mergers & acquisitions, product launches, developments, and expansions in different industries have made the region a potential growth market for waterproofing membranes.

Carlisle Companies Inc. (U.S.), Firestone Building Products Company, LLC (U.S.), Soprema Group (France), GSE Environmental (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Johns Manville (U.S.), Sika AG (Switzerland), and GAF Materials Corporation (U.S.) are some of the key players that are actively present in the waterproofing membranes market.

