

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The New Home Sales data, with a consensus for a decline and the Flash index are the major focus of the day. The political developments around the globe, and the fears after the terror attack at the Arndale Centre in U.K might be reflected on the Trading on Tuesday. The Asian shares closed widely higher, and European shares are trading in the greener zone. Early signs from the U.S. Future Index suggest that Wall Street might open with a positive note.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were progressing 39 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 2.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were climbing 9 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday. The Dow rose 89.99 points or 0.4 percent to 20,894.83, the Nasdaq advanced 49.92 points or 0.8 percent to 6,133.62 and the S&P 500 climbed 12.29 points or 0.5 percent to 2,394.02.



On the economic front, Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be issued at 8.55 am ET. In the previous week, it recorded a growth of 2.4 percent.



The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI for May will be released at 9.45 am ET. The economists are looking for composite consensus of 53.2, compared to 52.7 last month.



U.S. Bureau of the Census' New Home Sales for April will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus for new home sales is 604K, down from 621K last month.



Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for May is expected at 10.00 am ET. The forecasters are looking for index at 15, down from 20.5 in the comparable last month.



2-year Treasure Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will participate in a conversation about 'Homeownership in Indian Country' at the CICD Roundtable - A Conversation about Building Economic Well-Being for Native Communities through Homeownership, in Minneapolis at 3.15 pm ET.



Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will give a presentation, with audience and Q&A in New York at 5.00 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) reported second-quarter net income of $124.6 million, or $0.73 per share compared to $89.1 million, or $0.51 per share, a year ago. Second-quarter revenues were $1.36 billion, an increase of 22 percent from prior fiscal year second quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $1.27 billion, for the quarter. Home building deliveries were 1,638 units, up 26 percent year-over-year. The average price of homes delivered was $832,400, compared to $855,500, prior year.



Nokia corp (NOK) and Apple (AAPL) said that they have settled all litigation related to their intellectual property dispute and agreed a multi-year patent license. As per a business collaboration agreement, Nokia will be providing certain network infrastructure products and services to Apple. Apple will resume carrying Nokia digital health products in Apple retail and online stores.



Asian stocks reversed early gains to end mixed on Tuesday. Chinese shares extended losses for a second straight session. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 13.73 points or 0.45 percent to 3,061.95 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 11.81 points or 0.05 percent higher at 25,403.15.



Japanese shares fell. The Nikkei average ended down 65 points or 0.33 percent at 19,613.28 while the broader Topix index closed 0.16 percent lower at 1,565.22.



Australian shares fell slightly. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 reversed early gains to end the session down 11 points or 0.19 percent at 5,760.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index slipped 8.40 points or 0.14 percent to 5,802.80.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 32.78 points or 0.62 percent, the German DAX is gaining 60.88 points or 0.62 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is adding 14.18 points or 0.19 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 34.63 points or 0.38 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is progressing by 0.69 percent.



