

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO), a developer of interactive entertainment, reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net income increased to $99.3 million or $0.89 per share from $46.4 million or $0.48 per share for the year-ago period.



Net revenue grew 52% to $571.6 million from $377.2 million last year.



On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.57 per share on revenues of $355.37 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Digitally-delivered net revenue grew 43% to $278.7 million. Total Bookings grew 14% to $370.6 million.



Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company expects net income to range from $74 to $85 million or $0.65 to $0.75 per share on net revenue of $390 million to $440 million.



Further, for fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, the company expects net income to range from $504 to $540 million or $4.35 to $4.65 per share on net revenue of $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion.



In the year 2017, the company's net income was $67.30 million or $0.72 per share on revenues of $1.78 billion.



Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two, said, 'That said, we still expect fiscal 2018 to be a year of strong earnings and cash provided by operating activities for Take-Two, despite an unusually light release slate, driven by new releases of NBA 2K and WWE 2K, our robust catalog led by Grand Theft Auto, and innovative offerings designed to drive engagement and recurrent consumer spending.'



Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, the company said it expects to deliver both record net sales and record net cash provided by operating activities, in excess of $2.5 billion and $700 million, respectively, led by the launches of Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 2 and a highly anticipated new title from one of 2K's biggest franchises.



Take-Two's videogame studio Rockstar Games Monday said the launch of its highly-awaited Western action-adventure videogame Red Dead Redemption 2 would be delayed to spring next year. Following the news, shares of Take-Two fell 10.3 percent in the after the bell trading.



In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Take-Two shares were losing 4.26 percent to $66.10.



