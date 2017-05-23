Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has been appointed by Zero Waste Scotland to help progress its world-leading work on implementing circular economy solutions in Scotland.

Jacobs will provide environmental, economic and engagement services ranging from research, identification of circular economy opportunities, development of pilot schemes, pipeline development, and technical support around feasibility studies and business cases for implementation of circular economy business models for Scottish small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Jacobs is one of seven consultancies with circular economy expertise engaged to help Zero Waste Scotland expand its circular economy support over the next two years.

Zero Waste Scotland supports delivery of the Scottish Government's circular economy strategy, which seeks to retain products and materials in high-value use and make the most of resources, maximising economic benefit for Scotland and reducing environmental impact at the same time. Jacobs' services will support Zero Waste Scotland and its SME partners achieve this goal.

Louise McGregor, Head of Circular Economy at Zero Waste Scotland, said: "Scotland is an award-winning pioneer of the circular economy, and we at Zero Waste Scotland are proud to have supported more than 30 businesses with circular economy business models and services to date. We are working hard to ensure Scotland enjoys the maximum economic, social and environmental benefits of more circular approaches to business. This project will help us continue that vital work by developing even more opportunities to maximise profits and minimise environmental impact."

"Jacobs has worked with Zero Waste Scotland for several years to identify and respond to resource efficiency and circular economy opportunities in a variety of industry sectors," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Buildings and Infrastructure Bob Duff. "We have some of the most experienced and enthusiastic specialists in the waste and resources industry; people who are passionate about challenging current thinking. Our strategic advice helps businesses operate more effectively and benefit from more sustainable resource use. We look forward to leveraging our experience and skills to build on the strong relationship we have developed with Zero Waste Scotland."

About Jacobs:

Jacobs is one of the world's largest and most diverse providers of full-spectrum technical, professional and construction services for industrial, commercial and government organizations globally. The company employs over 54,000 people and operates in more than 25 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com.

About Zero Waste Scotland:

Zero Waste Scotland exists to create a society where resources are valued and nothing is wasted. Our goal is to help Scotland realise the economic, environmental and social benefits of making best use of the world's limited natural resources. We are funded to support delivery of the Scottish Government's circular economy strategy and the EU's 2020 growth strategy.

Zero Waste Scotland is lead partner on the Resource Efficient Circular Economy Accelerator Programme, a £70 million strategic intervention in the current round of European Structural and Investment Funds. The Scottish Government is the Managing Authority for the European Structural Funds 2014-20 Programme. For further information visit the Scottish Government website or follow @scotgovESIF.

More information on all Zero Waste Scotland's work can be found at www.zerowastescotland.org.uk . Keep up to date with our latest news on Twitter | Facebook | Google Plus LinkedIn

