DES2017 Kicks Off With 18,000 Professionals in Attendance and a €34 Million Economic Impact for the City of Madrid

The Digital Transformation Week kicks off today in Madrid

Madrid will become this week the international benchmark for digital economy. All the latest news and most innovative technological solutions, as well as new developments to come, will be discussed this week at DES|Digital Business World Congress 2017 (DES2017), the biggest international meeting about digital transformation.

The official opening ceremony, will be celebrated today 23rd of May at 16:30 and will be chaired by Manuela Carmena, mayor of Madrid. The institutional agenda set for the first day of the congress will end with the Leadership Summit, an event specifically aimed at CEOs which will include a discussion panel with representatives of several IBEX-35 companies under the headline "Digital Horizons, Adapting the Industries to the Digital Age", featuring:

Rosa María García, President at SIEMENS

Juan Pedro Moreno , President at ACCENTURE

, President at ACCENTURE Fernando Candela , CEO at IBERIA EXPRESS

, CEO at IBERIA EXPRESS Valentín González Villas, Managing Director at TELEFONICA

Hugo Rovira , CEO at NH HOTELES

The second edition of DES2017 will include noteworthy presentations of such well-known bestsellers and speakers as:

Anders Indset: Outthink the Revolution

Jens Meggers (Cisco): Revolutionizing Collaboration in a Digital First World

(Cisco): Alex Tapscott : Blockchain revolution

: Jesús Mantas (IBM): The power of Cognitive: How superhumans will transform the enterprise

Glenn Gore (AWS): Explainable Artificial Intelligence: Cracking open the black box of AI

(AWS): DIGITAL THINK-TANK by Susan Fonseca , Javier Sirvent and Frederique Murphy : Beyond the Enterprise: How Technology can be used to Change the World

, and : Narry Singh (Accenture): From imagination to innovation: How great companies succeed

(Accenture): David Shing (AOL): Innovation is Out. Invention is In

(AOL): Lilian P. Coral : Los Angeles City Council's success story in the use of Big Data and geolocation technologies to improve public services (enabled by Esri)

Besides, every day, starting at 16:00, a discussion panel will be held featuring top executives from leading international tech firms.

23 May: Digital Chaos and Related Challenges. Enrique Verdeguer, Director of ESADE Madrid; Eduvigis Ortíz, Global Alliances & Innovation Director Cybersecurity at PROSEGUR; Javier Casado, Head of Digital at EVERIS; Miguel Ãngel Diaz, Business Developer Manager, Appdev & Middleware at REDHAT; Sunil Kanchi, from UST GLOBAL, and Santiago Cordero, from T-SYSTEMS, will discuss the challenges to digital transformation like, for instance, the complexity of tracking accountability, the lack of understanding of the actual digital impact on businesses, security and cybersecurity threats, the implementation of effective communications, attracting and retaining talent, customer connection points, etc.

24 May: Digitalization and compliance. Francisco Costas, partner at DELOITTE; Javier Cremades, from CREMADES CALVO SOTELO; and Ola Bergström, from the Swedish Post and Telecom Authority, will take part in a discussion panel at DES2017 on the impact of regulations on the capacity of organizations to adapt at the right pace. On this panel, technology providers, consulting firms and lawyers will share their insights on how to take advantage of these uncertainties while generating new business opportunities.

25 May: The age of analytics: competing in the data-driven world. The last of DES2017 major discussion panels will feature Diego Segre (IBM), Fritz Lehman (SAS), Jaume Clotet (KPMG ESPAÃ'A) and Silvano Andreu Hernández (MINSAIT). This panel will give inspiration to participants on new ways of doing business by utilizing data to better understand their customers, improve efficiency and make good decisions.

DES2017 has also been the venue chosen by over 300 companies to carry out presentations, product launches and events.

Sweden, guest country partner: its pavilion will host the AReality exhibition, brought to us by The Swedish Institute, with examples of pioneering innovations and industrial designs throughAugmented Reality and HoloLens technology.

ABB will be introducing "ABB Ability" and the YuMi robot, which includes flexible hands, parts feeding systems, camera-based part location capabilities and state-of-the-art robot control systems. YuMi is a vision of the future and will change the way we think about industrial assembly automation.

IBM will give several practical demonstrations in some of the strategic areas associated with the digital transformation process, like cognitive cloud, cybersecurity, commerce, analytics, mobile business technologies, Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain or machine learning.

Esri and MINSAIT will both host a dedicated event for their partners and customers within DES2017. Esri will show participants how to use geolocation technology to improve service provision and MINSAIT will present a digital agenda for any CEO who wants to lead the digital transformation process of their company.

KPMG will be introducingKPMG Impulsa, a new line of business aimed at SMEs and start-ups which allows for a comprehensive online business management by combining the latest technology with a personal adviser. On the other hand, the firm will also offer its portfolio of consulting services focused on the digital transformation of companies.

T-Systems will also introduce its IoT (Roambee), Cloud (Open Telekom Cloud - OTC) and connectivity (International Branch Connect) solutions to attendees.

Fujitsu will be announcing the global rollout of its Cloud Service K5, the ideal platform to accelerate the digital transformation process.

SAS will be introducing its business intelligence and data analysis solutions: Visual Analytics and Viya.

Arsys will present to participants its Cloud Computing solutions: Cloudbuilder Next and Cloud Hosting Gestionado, which allow to deploy IT services on a secure, flexible, efficient and easy-to-manage infrastructure.

BeRepublic will be offering training capsules to participants, every morning at 11:00 and 13:00 and every afternoon at 16:00 and 18:00, on such diverse topics as Digital Marketing for Businesses in the Mass-Market and Travel industries, Digital CRM & Loyalty Marketing, Brand Experience, and the analysis of success stories like Wallapop's or SEAT's.

Cabify, DES2017 official transport partner, will also take part in two discussion panels: sustainable and efficient mobility and the use of Big Data to provide offersthat arecustomizedfor theuser.

Sapenta will be introducing its smart working platform, offering interconnected digital tools to manage digital and flexible work environments, allowing employees to combine their work and personal life while remaining productive.

Qlik will be introducing Qlik SENSE, an advanced data visualization app that empowers everyone to easily create flexible, interactive data visualizations that drive exploration and discovery throughintuition.

Konica Minolta will present a comprehensive portfolio of solutions and technologies for Industry 4.0.

RedHat will present its storage and IT management solutions.

DES2017: a C-level agenda for every executive and business area

CEOs, CIOs, CFOs, CDOs, Marketing and HR managers will gather, along with political leaders, to discuss and determine the challenges that will be faced by businesses and public administrations in the digital era. All in all, over 18,000 participants will get to know the keys to join the digital economy.

The IFEMA exhibition center will host the presentations and new launches of more than 300 companies, such as: Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Deloite Digital, Fujitsu, IBM, Intel, KPMG, Everis, HPE, Minsait, RedHat, SaS, Seidor, Siemens, T-Systems, USTGlobal, BeRepublic, Altran, Arsys, Ericsson, Esri, Fhios, Improove, Intercom, Konica Minolta, Qlik, Sapenta, VMware, Cabify, Ferrovial, Iberdrola, Iberia Express, NH and Prosegur.

Contact:press@des-madrid.com