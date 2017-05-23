

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's industrial production decreased in the three months ended March, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



Industrial production fell 1.3 percent year-over-year in the first quarter and industrial turnover slid by 1.6 percent.



Industrial production contracted 2.9 percent annually in March, faster than the 1.2 percent drop in February.



Data also showed that both secondary production and construction output dipped by 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively in the first quarter from a year ago.



