BELTSVILLE, MD and PHILADELPHIA, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- REPROCELL and Fox Chase Cancer Center today announced a joint venture to open a multi-site biosample repository facility in India. Initial operations are underway in Delhi with plans to expand to Hyderabad in the fourth quarter.

"The research community's demand for access to clinical-grade bio-specimens from India has gone largely unmet. Through our partnership with Fox Chase, we plan to change that," said Rama Modali, CEO of REPROCELL USA. "We've begun growing our inventory of biosamples in India using the same rigorous quality-assurance standards we employ at our facilities in the US, including the collection and storage of all associated annotated clinical and genetic information and bioinformatics data analytics."

The joint venture's India facilities add approximately 3,000 new biosamples monthly. Collected specimens are supported by annotations that include medical history, mutation data and detailed records of treatment protocols as well as outcomes.

"This alliance further augments our already impressive and extensive combined biosample inventory, helping us better serve the global cancer research community," said Richard I. Fisher, MD, president & CEO of Fox Chase Cancer Center.

As a leading provider of biomaterials, REPROCELL is deeply engaged with cancer and other disease research being conducted by pharma, biotech and leading academic research institutions worldwide.

About Fox Chase Cancer Center

The Hospital of Fox Chase Cancer Center and its affiliates (collectively "Fox Chase Cancer Center"), a member of the Temple University Health System, is one of the leading cancer research and treatment centers in the United States. Founded in 1904 in Philadelphia as one of the nation's first cancer hospitals, Fox Chase was also among the first institutions to be designated a National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center in 1974. Fox Chase researchers have won the highest awards in their fields, including two Nobel Prizes. Fox Chase physicians are also routinely recognized in national rankings, and the Center's nursing program has received the Magnet recognition for excellence four consecutive times. Today, Fox Chase conducts a broad array of nationally competitive basic, translational, and clinical research, with special programs in cancer prevention, detection, survivorship and community outreach. For more information, call 1-888-FOX CHASE or (1-888-369-2427).

About REPROCELL

REPROCELL provides services and reagents to support the entire drug discovery pathway. BioServe-brand biorepository and molecular services provide researchers with human tissue samples and services to support a wide variety of research and development, as well as provide a starting point for stem cell research. Stemgent-brand stem cell products and services, along with REPROCELL brand differentiated cells and reagents, enable researchers to bring the power of stem cells to bear on human disease. Alvetex-brand 3D culture products provide a physiologically relevant environment for cells that mimics the in vitro situation. Biopta-brand human tissue assays provide pharmaceutical companies with physiologically relevant information on human tissue prior to clinical trials. REPROCELL, founded in 2002, is based in Yokohama, Japan and has laboratories in Beltsville, MD, USA, and Glasgow, UK to support global research efforts.

