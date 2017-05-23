ST. PETERSBURG, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Aberdeen Advisors has been recognized as the Top Dollar Producer of 2016 in the Tampa Bay market by Business Brokers of Florida, the largest association of business brokerage firms in the state of Florida.

Business Brokers of Florida's Top Dollar Producer honor is awarded only to Mergers & Acquisitions industry leaders with the highest dollar volume of sold businesses in the Tampa Bay area each year.

"2016 was a record year for us and based on our strong pipeline of quality companies currently for sale, we expect 2017 to be just as promising," said Emery Ellinger, CEO of Aberdeen Advisors.

Thanks to its proven "Six Steps To Sold" process, Aberdeen Advisors has managed to help business owners find the right buyer and ultimately land the highest sales price for their business. As former business owners themselves, Aberdeen Advisors' team expertise is backed by decades of experience and a collection of hundreds of successful transactions.

About Aberdeen Advisors, Inc.

Aberdeen Advisors, Inc., is a leading M&A firm for mid-sized companies in the Tampa Bay area. From the initial business valuation to the final closing stage, the Firm's team provides buyers and sellers with expertise and guidance throughout the complex process of selling a business. Aberdeen specializes in transactions ranging from $5 million to $100 million across all industries including but not limited to service, manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, marketing, and technology. Learn more about Aberdeen Advisors at http://aberdeenadvisors.com/

About Business Brokers of Florida

Business Brokers of Florida (BBF) is a non-profit association made up of the leading business brokerage companies and agents throughout the state of Florida. It is the largest state business broker association in the country, and the second largest association of business brokers in the world. Currently, the association has more than 1,400 members, over 4,000 businesses for sale, and maintains a database of over 16,000 sold businesses for market data comparisons. Learn more about Business Brokers of Florida by visiting http://bbfmls.com/

