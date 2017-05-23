NEWBERG, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- BDS is proud to announce the launch of their new website and social media platform. BDS' goal is to invite widespread participation and community building around their brand, and to offer customers even more opportunity for interaction. "BDS is very customer service oriented. It's great that you can get someone on the phone to discuss the products," states Craig M. Johnson, DMD, of Louisville KY. "They have a really good selection of high quality and affordable products."

BDS products are characterized by simple, durable designs which allow American quality to be affordable to everyone. "BDS equipment is a fraction of the price that I would have spent with many other companies. In designing my new practice, it was vital that I choose dental equipment that looks and feels just as incredible as the rest of the office," says Dr. David Chotiner, of San Diego, CA. "Also, I was able to customize the BDS equipment, which was instrumental in creating the vision for my office."

BDS' mission is to manufacture the most efficient equipment possible. Since 1970, the company has provided a wide range of reliable products that are hand built in Oregon. BDS offers a variety of operatory configurations, all of it simple and built to last. From individual handpiece controls to full operatory systems, the focus is function. Cost effective and diverse, BDS offers its customers the longevity they deserve.

"We take extreme pride in providing our customers with long term equipment solutions," states Jeff Martell, President of Operations and Sales at P.D.Q Maintenance, INC. in Illinois. "When we sell BDS equipment we have peace of mind, knowing the equipment will last many years after install. The staff at BDS always treats us with professional respect, and in the event that we have a problem, the whole BDS team works together to resolve things quickly."

"BDS provides unparalleled customer service, and our products are backed by the industry's best warranty. We continuously set the standard for value, reliability and quality," states BDS President Rick Whitman. "We strive to be totally accountable for the service and support our customers want and deserve."

"BDS is a dental equipment manufacturer who has been providing solid products for over 45 years," states VP of Marketing and Sales Jeff Bunker. "Our new website and social media presence affords our customers new opportunities. Now you can do much more than research products and components, you can learn about who we are and about why BDS is the number one choice for your dental equipment needs."

