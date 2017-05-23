SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Prynt, the company leading a new era of instant photography, today announced Prynt Pocket, a device that transforms your phone into the smallest and coolest instant camera. Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, Prynt Pocket attaches directly to your phone, and lets you capture, print and share life's everyday moments -- from spontaneous to special occasions -- while on-the-go. The Prynt Pocket also has innovative video capabilities for next-gen storytelling, giving you the option to embed augmented reality videos into your photos and bring them to life in a Harry Potter-like way. Check out the video.

The phone in our pocket serves as our camera, photo album, and the way we share our lives digitally. But with the thousands of photos stored on our phones, there's never been an easy way to print those photos, so they become lost in our phones and rarely looked at again. Prynt is changing this and giving everyone -- from teens and millennials to young parents -- the ability to turn their phone into an instant camera. Printing photos from your phone is now just as instant and exciting as posting a photo on Instagram or Snapchat.

"We are thrilled to bring Prynt Pocket to market after the success we have had with the Prynt Case," said Clément Perrot, co-founder and CEO of Prynt. "There is nothing cooler than being able to print a photo straight from your phone, and when you add in the augmented reality video feature, that takes photo sharing to a whole new level. By turning a phone into an instant camera, everyone gets to experience the shared enjoyment of reliving fun and spontaneous moments through a printed photo."

Using Prynt Pocket is easy. Simply attach it to your phone and you're ready to print. Once you've taken a photo, you have the option to record a 10-second video that will be hidden within that photo. Before printing, the Prynt app enables you to edit and enhance your photo with fun, creative filters, text and memes. Then, whoever has a physical copy, can use the Prynt app to scan the photo and watch it come to life. Whether a marriage proposal, surprise announcement or selfie video, Prynt Pocket adds magic to any moment.

The ultra-portable Prynt Pocket, Prynt comes in three colors -- cool grey, graphite and mint -- making it a fashion-forward accessory that fits any lifestyle. It uses inkless paper for vibrant, long-lasting, tear and smudge resistant photos. The paper has adhesive backing so you can peel and stick your photos anywhere -- whether on an inspiration board, scrapbook or your desk at work. Through the Prynt app, users can also share their photos and video creations across all social channels, as well as print their favorite Instagram, Snapchat, etc. pictures directly from their phone.

Prynt Pocket is now available for purchase on www.prynt.co/, Amazon.com and UrbanOutfitters.com for $149. In early June, it will also be available at Best Buy, with additional retailers to be introduced. Prynt Pocket is compatible with the iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone SE, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5s, iPhone 5, and will be available for Android later this year.

Prynt is leading a new era of instant photography with the world's first photo-printing mobile phone case. The Prynt family of products transforms smartphones into instant cameras, allowing consumers to capture, print and share life's everyday moments -- from spontaneous to special occasions -- while on-the-go. Prynt's innovative technology platform brings together the best of digital and print photography. For the first time, consumers get to enjoy the excitement of printing photos directly from their phones, and their photos coming to life with augmented reality video capabilities. Co-Founders Clément Perrot and David Zhang, engineers with a passion for creativity and photos, founded Prynt in June 2014 in Paris, France. The growing Prynt team is based in San Francisco, and is venture backed by GGV Capital, Greycroft Capital and other leading venture firms.

