HARRISON, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- One Step Vending, Corp. (OTC PINK: KOSK), a holdings company specializing in market disruptive acquisitions with an emphasis on the self-serve vending market, recently finished installing a new Micro Market kiosk within American Council on Exercise premises in San Diego.

The Micro Market kiosk will serve approximately 95 people, providing healthy and energizing options for snacks, beverages and very soon alternative options and innovative consumer products from American corporations for the members and visitors of the American Council on Exercise in San Diego.

"Working with an organization that contributes to our community so much in health and wellness through education and certification programs, is very inspiring and an affirmation that we're on the right path with our Micro Markets full of healthy and nutritional products," said Mark Miller, Micro Markets Specialist. "It is a great honor to work with an accredited and highly esteemed organization such as the American Council on Exercise and provide our tailor made services based on the organization needs," said CEO Daniel Garfinkel.

About One Step Vending Corporation

One Step Vending Corp. is a holding company focused on the acquisitions of market-changing and disruptive business models. The Company supports subsidiaries with key financial, sales, marketing, and operational changes designed to accelerate growth and shareholder value.

About Corporate Refreshment Services-Micro Markets, Inc.

CRS-Micro Markets, Inc., provider of a wide range of food and beverage solutions, focuses on the use of self-checkout Micro Market technology.

