SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Gopher Protocol, Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company"), a development-stage company which specializes in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, announces a New Release of its software product Epsilon. The goal of Epsilon is to introduce improvements in the semiconductor development and design industry.

Gopher's initial assessment suggests that Epsilon may allow semiconductor manufacturers to speed up the development process of chips, as well as provide for the optimization of chip design so that it uses less power.

Epsilon does this by enabling designers to identify and correct faulty spots early during the design stages. Gopher believes that Epsilon may be able reduce development time for a chip by 30-50%, which could offer significant potential savings for chip manufacturers.

Furthermore, Gopher expects that using Epsilon will enable microchip designers to design more power-efficient chips.

Epsilon completes an on-the-fly analysis for electrical constraints during Integrated Circuit (IC) early design stages and suggests a method for correction of such constraints; this early detection eliminates problems that would be more expensive to address later in the development cycle.

This release includes special algorithms that were especially targeted to analyze performance and power consumption of microchips that are designed for mobile and IoT domains. The requirements for these type of ICs is to comply with higher standards of low-power and high-performance for these types of circuitry and functionality. Epsilon includes a new mode called "IoT Aware" which specifically addresses these types of ICs; which fall within the RF and MIXED design types.

Gopher Protocol is pleased to announce that several semiconductor companies are in ongoing evaluation of the technology with live evaluation set to begin by the beginning of June 2017.

About Guardian Pet Tracker http://www.guardianpettracker.com/

The Guardian Pet Tracker (Sphere Internal name - the "Sphere") system is a derivative technology of Gopher's Guardian Patch technology. The Sphere is designed to provide its users with local tracking capability using a re-chargeable/replaceable battery source. Gopher intends to release pre-production units in limited test in the near future.

About Gopher Protocol, Inc.

Gopher Protocol, Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company") (http://gopherprotocol.com/) is a development-stage company which considers itself Native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technology. The Company has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that when commercialized will include smart microchips, mobile application software and supporting cloud software. The system contemplates the creation of a global network. Gopher believes this will be the first system that is developed using artificial intelligence based analysis engine. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile device worldwide, Gopher envisions an internal, private network between all enabled mobile devices providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features.

Corporate Site: http://gopherprotocol.com

Press page/ press kit -- http://gopherprotocol.com/?page_id=228

Consumer and product website for Guardian Patch: http://www.guardianpatch.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman

CTO

Gopher Protocol, Inc.

VM Only 888-685-7336

Media: press@gopherprotocol.com



