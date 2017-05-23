TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - May 23, 2017) - Peeks Social Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: PEEK) (OTCQB: KEEKF) is pleased to announce that it has reached a multi-year agreement with The Toronto Caribbean Carnival (formerly known as The Scotiabank Toronto Caribbean Carnival and colloquially known as Caribana) to be its premier sponsor and to have the full naming rights to the entire Carnival which will be referred to as "The Peeks Toronto Caribbean Carnival".

The Toronto Caribbean Carnival (the "Carnival"), launched in 1967 as part of Canada's centennial celebrations, will be celebrating its 50 th anniversary this year and remains one of North America's largest cultural events with tens of millions of fans globally and over one million participants in the annual parade. The Carnival is a four day event that consists of a day-long "Rio Carnival-like" parade adorned with elaborate floats, bands, costume clad revellers, and several peripheral events.

The objectives of the Company are to significantly heighten the profile of the Peeks product to the tens of millions of Carnival fans and to work with both the Festival Management Committee (the "FMC") and the City of Toronto to elevate the prestige of the event to an internationally acclaimed must attend event. The Company will assist the FMC in our joint objectives of growing and diversifying the attendee base of the Carnival. Peeks will bring its full suite of services to bear for the event, including celebrities, social influencers, advertising sales, payment services, and of course, professional grade multi-camera livestreaming.

"We look forward to working with Peeks to cultivate a new global online audience and to generate new revenues for the many artists, performers, charities, and community groups that participate in the Carnival," said Denise Herrera-Jackson, CEO of the Festival Management Committee.

"We are excited to be the Named sponsor of the largest cultural event in Canada and one of the largest cultural events in North America. As Peeks is an international service with users in well over 100 countries, it is befitting for us to be the name attached to an inclusive event in the multicultural city of Toronto. It is exciting to have our name known by tens of millions of people worldwide and have the opportunity to demonstrate how Peeks can monetize any major event in a manner that improves the attendance, experience, and economics of any major cultural event such as the Carnival. Fans will be able to view all aspects of the event from preparation to parade day with a unique total 360 immersive event experience," said Mark Itwaru, Chairman and CEO of Peeks Social Ltd.

The Peeks Toronto Caribbean Carnival will have a dedicated channel on the Peeks network and users can download the free Peeks app to view livestreams of the event. The Peeks app can be downloaded in either the Apple or Google app stores, or by visiting www.peeks.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

For further information, please contact:



Peeks Social Ltd.

Mark Itwaru

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

647-992-7727

mark@peeks.com