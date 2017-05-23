Ada Development Environment helps embedded software developers produce reliable, safe and secure systems

AdaCore today announced the continuing growth of its Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE™) support, through both the current availability of its GNAT Pro 17.1 Ada Development Environment for the Wind River FACE Certified VxWorks 653 Platform, and initiation of the FACE verification/certification process for GNAT Pro 17.1. VxWorks 653 is the first Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) product to be certified as conformant to the FACE Technical Standard's Operating System Segment (OSS) Safety Base Profile. By using GNAT Pro on this platform, developers of embedded software can realize the benefits of Ada's high reliability together with the safety-critical support and ease of rapid component integration that come from VxWorks 653 and its FACE conformance.

GNAT Pro for VxWorks 653 includes a configurable run-time library facility that is targeted toward high-assurance applications. The "cert" run-time profile for VxWorks 653, which includes support for threading, exceptions, and (limited) dynamic allocation, has been used in airborne systems that have been certified to DO-178B Design Assurance Level (DAL) A.

"Wind River and AdaCore have a long history in providing software solutions to modern avionics projects," said Jamie Ayre, Commercial Director at AdaCore. "With the VxWorks 653 platform certified as FACE conformant, we look forward to continuing to offer the best-in-class software development tools for avionics applications taking advantage of the efficiencies of the FACE Technical Standard."

"Extending Wind River's certified FACE conformant COTS platform with a robust Ada runtime that is proven in multiple high-criticality environments is another proof point of our ongoing successful collaboration with AdaCore," stated Chip Downing, Senior Director of Aerospace and Defense at Wind River. "Both companies look forward to our continued efforts helping customers build highly configurable, standards-based, safety-critical solutions for global military platforms."

AdaCore has been actively participating in the FACE Consortium for the past five years, with the objective of ensuring that Ada's software engineering benefits are appropriately reflected in the Ada language profiles. With all internal testing and analysis showing that GNAT Pro supports the FACE OSS Ada language requirements, AdaCore has started working with an approved FACE Verification Authority (VA) to verify that GNAT Pro Ada meets the applicable FACE Technical Standard requirements for the Ada Language Runtime Safety and Security Profiles.

GNAT Pro for VxWorks 653 is available immediately.

Founded in 1994, AdaCore supplies software development and verification tools for mission-critical, safety-critical and security-critical systems. Four flagship products highlight the company's offerings:

The GNAT Pro development environment, a complete toolset for designing, implementing, and managing applications in Ada and/or C that demand high reliability and maintainability,

The CodePeer advanced static analysis tool, an automatic Ada code reviewer and validator that can detect and eliminate errors both during development and retrospectively on existing software,

The QGen model-based development tool, a qualifiable and customizable code generator and verifier for Simulink and Stateflow models, intended for safety-critical control systems.

Over the years, customers have used AdaCore products to field and maintain a wide range of critical applications in domains such as space systems, commercial avionics, military systems, air traffic management/control, rail systems, medical devices and financial services. AdaCore has an extensive and growing worldwide customer base; see www.adacore.com/customers for further information.

Wind River VxWorks 653 Platform offers a complete ARINC 653 product that safely and reliably delivers an ARINC 653 platform to the Integrated Modular Avionics (IMA) marketplace. VxWorks 653 Platform provides robust partitioning to enable the asynchronous insertion of applications from multiple suppliers without forcing a re-test of the entire platform. The avionics consolidation platform enables reduction of space, weight and power requirements, as well as reduction of the bill of materials, on the industry's most advanced aircraft.

VxWorks 653 Platform supports open standards by allowing customers to choose from a variety of APIs when developing their software. Applications can be written to ARINC 653, VxWorks, and/or POSIX APIs. Wind River's commitment to open standards and portability is strengthened by supporting the FACE Technical Standard managed by The Open Group. VxWorks 653 is the first RTOS to be certified conformant to the FACE Technical Standard Operating System Segment (OSS) Safety Base Profile, supporting all ARINC 653 and POSIX capabilities required by the FACE Conformance Test Suite.

The FACE Consortium was formed in June 2010 as a government and industry partnership to define an open avionics environment for all military airborne platform types. Today, it is an aviation-focused professional group made up of industry suppliers, customers and users. It provides a vendor-neutral forum for industry and government to work together to develop and consolidate the open standards, best practices, guidance documents and business models necessary to result in:

Standardized approaches for using open standards within avionics systems

Lower implementation costs of FACE systems

Standards that support a robust architecture and enable quality software development

The use of standard interfaces that will lead to reuse of capabilities

Portability of applications across multiple FACE systems and vendors

Procurement of FACE conformant products

More capabilities reaching the Warfighter faster

Innovation and competition within the avionics industry

