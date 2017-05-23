Défi Wind, the world's largest windsurfing event, is teaming up with Sociabble, the leading provider of advocacy solutions, to build a superfan community with Sociabble4Fans. Taking place from May 25 to 28, Défi Wind will bring over 1000 windsurfers to Gruissan, France. Fans will be invited to join Sociabble4Fans: a platform allowing them to access and share the latest event communication, submit their own content, and engage in polls and quizzes to earn points, badges and prizes.

On Sociabble4Fans, Défi Wind fans will be able to submit photos, videos and insights notably via the mobile application. Once validated, user-generated content (UGC) will be available for all users to share, and for Défi Wind to relay on official channels before, during and after the event.

Sociabble4Fans users win points for their activity, while campaigns, challenges and calls-to-action highlight specific content. Défi Wind organizers will create multiple-choice quizzes to test fans' knowledge, linking them to multi-level badges and prizes, which will include a limited edition windsurfing board. Polls will be used to obtain users' feedback, driving affinity with Défi Wind by involving fans in co-creation.

Sociabble4Fans will centralize content published by Défi Wind organizers, sponsors, partners and affiliated retailers. With posts being available to share on social media, Sociabble4Fans will drive online visibility through fan advocacy.

Sociabble4Fans users' profile page will contain their bio, activity, badges, points, leaderboard position, and links to their social media accounts. Administrators will use a back office to configure features, moderate UGC, and view analytics regarding user activity, trending posts, and external audience engagement.

Alongside Sociabble4Fans, an Event Wall powered by Sociabble will be displayed on large screens at Défi Wind, using the event hashtag defiwind to aggregate and display real-time social media content.

By engaging Défi Wind superfans in an exclusive, collaborative environment, Sociabble4Fans will strengthen the event's core fan base, increase brand loyalty, and build on the community spirit for which the event is globally renowned. As well as providing new ways for fans to engage with the event, the platform will serve as a springboard from which organizers can drive visibility and notoriety on social media.

About Sociabble

Sociabble delivers top of the line enterprise solutions for employee advocacy, social selling, internal communication and brand advocacy. Its software as a service (SaaS) technology platforms are available natively for Android, iOS and Windows Phone.

Launched in 2014 by a team of experienced entrepreneurs in digital asset management technology, social media and content marketing, Sociabble is currently used in over 60 countries, and has acquired some of the world's most prestigious clients, including Microsoft, BNP Paribas, L'Oréal and PwC. Headquartered in Paris, France, the company has operations in Lyon, New York, London and Mumbai.

