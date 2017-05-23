ZRG Partners has announced their findings for the first quarter Global Life Sciences Hiring Index. Hiring activity during Q1 2017, bounced back, posting a 31% year-over-year increase this quarter after two straight quarterly declines, nearly reaching historical peak levels.

Taking a glance at the major geographies, for Q1 hiring, EMEA and APAC are showing strong growth, doubling this same quarter two years ago. Medical Device global hiring is up 80% from last year's Q1, while BioPharma jumped 30%. Sales and Marketing as well as Technical Manufacturing also posted large gains comparatively to Q1 2016.

ZRG European President and Global Practice Head of Life Sciences, Adam El Din commented, "Another important trend that we are seeing is more companies being open to hiring people outside of Life Science industries that might have a P&G, Nestle or other consumer background in particular in commercial positions They want to cross-pollinate and bring the consumer speed of execution and launch to the business."

David Fortier, Managing Director Global Life Sciences added, "While the overall economy shows modest, even plodding growth, demand for talent remains strong across Life Sciences with European markets beginning to match what has been seen in North America the past two years. The progress of exciting new science will require many more technical and commercial leaders experienced bringing new products to market."

About ZRG Partners

ZRG Partners, LLC is a global authority on talent management in the Life Sciences, Pharmaceutical and Medical Device markets. ZRG provides its clients with specialized global market expertise in executive recruitment, consulting and advisory work with a focus on data and analytics to drive great business decisions.

The Global Life Sciences Hiring Index analysis utilizes a proprietary algorithm that looks at hiring within selected benchmark companies in three distinct segments. The companies in the index generate over $640 billion in revenues and employ over 1.3 million people globally. ZRG Partners conducts extensive direct market research in developing the data that drives the Index.

For more information about ZRG visit zrgpartners.com.

