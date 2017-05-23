Supermicro Announces Sample Systems Based on Upcoming Intel® Xeon® Processor Scalable Family

Next Generation, X11, Supermicro SuperServer® SuperBlade® supporting the upcoming Intel Xeon Processor (Codename Skylake) are Expected to Ship in mid-2017, with sample solutions available today

SAN JOSE, California, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a global leader in compute, storage and networking technologies including green computing, has announced plans to offer their next generation, X11 product family based on the Intel® Xeon® Processor Scalable Family (codename Skylake). The systems, scheduled for mid-2017, will be targeted at key enterprise, cloud and hyperscale datacenters and key channel and distribution partners worldwide. Supermicro will be previewing these systems at SAP Sapphire on May 17th, Computex starting May 30 and at International Super Computing 2017 on June 19 and via sample solutions available today.

The next generation, X11 SuperServer® and SuperBlade® will be a complete redesign of the industry's broadest portfolio of server and storage systems with availability targeted for mid-2017. The X11 designs are specifically optimized to meet the maximum CPU power envelope, memory performance, FPGA support and CPU interconnect capacity of the Intel® Xeon® Processor Scalable Family (codename Skylake). Available in 1U/2U rack mount, multi-node Twin and Blade form factors, the X11 family will provide industry leading storage and I/O performance and manageability with comprehensive All-Flash and Hybrid NVMe SSD designs, including support for Intel® Optane' SSDs, supports 100G/40G/25G/10G/1G Ethernet, EDR/100G IB and Intel® Omni-Path Architecture and supports open management architecture including Redfish and Intel® Rack Scale Design. Featuring Titanium level 96% efficient power supplies, the X11 datacenter servers are optimized for both performance and power efficiency.

"We are committed to being first to market with the latest innovations. We are excited to preview our X11 Ultra, TwinPro', BigTwin', SuperBlade® and many more new designs based on the new Intel® Xeon® Processor Scalable Family processors with CPUs that can provide up to 3.9x higher virtualized throughput," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "One example is our 2U 4 Node BigTwin' which delivers support for more DIMMS, 6 NVMe and dual processors per node to provide maximum performance."

The 1U, X11 Ultra SuperServer® will support the Intel® Xeon® Processor Scalable Family with dual CPUs, NVMe or SATA3 or SAS3 2.5 inch drives for maximum storage access. The Ultra SuperServers will support redundant Titanium Level, digital, power supplies for maximum energy efficiency and business agility. Also supported will be 100G/40G/25G/10G/1G Ethernet, EDR/FDR/QDR IB and Intel® Omni-Path Architecture fabric.

The 2U, fifth generation, X11 BigTwin' will use Supermicro's breakthrough Twin architecture that provides massively improved performance-per-watt, per-dollar, and per-square-foot. A complete system for highest product quality, delivery, and performance, the BigTwin' is supported by Supermicro IPMI/SSM software and Global Services and is optimized for data center, multi-cloud, HPC and enterprise environments.

The new 8U SuperBlade® enclosure can support up to 20 2-socket blade servers or up to 10 4-socket blade servers, (up to 100 servers per 42U rack). It provides for up to 2 TB memory and includes 2.5" Hot-Plug SAS/SATA HDDs/SSDs and NVMe drives and M.2 storage options. The enclosure can accommodate 100G EDR InfiniBand or 100G Omni-Path switch, 1G,10G, 25G Ethernet switches and Chassis Management Module (CMM) and up to 8x 2200W Titanium Level (96%) power supplies

Demonstration Units

For a demo system for your datacenter, please contact your Supermicro Sales Representative.

