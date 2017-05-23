Fidor Solutions Appoints Jeff Hibbard as Chief Product Officer

LONDON, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fidor, the innovative provider of digital banking solutions, further strengthens its global leadership team with the appointment of Jeff Hibbard as Chief Product Officer.

Fidor Solutions is known as an industry transformer when it comes to its product offering and vision. Its flagship brand Fidor Bank provides online community-based banking, Facebook interest rates, instant fast loans and integrates strategic fintech offerings into an app store.

Jeff Hibbard will be based in one of Fidor's offices in the USA and will focus on driving product innovation for Fidor's Operating System (fOS) in the areas of banking, payment, identity, personalisation, chatbot and fintech integration. Jeff Hibbard brings 20 years of experience in the fintech industry. Prior to joining Fidor, Hibbard held positions such as Senior Financial Services Strategist for Wipro Digital, Senior VP of US Digital Platforms, Payments and Customer Protection at TD Bank Financial Group, and VP Product Group Manager in charge of digital payments, online and mobile at Branch Banking & Trust (BB&T) Company.

Jeff was in charge of developing and implementing strategic initiatives such as a national multi-bank identity consortium in North America, new digital payment capabilities, payment directories and mobile wallets. He contributed in delivering the first 'open source' technology to BB&T, and helped pave the way to building digital infrastructure and modernization strategy for several global banks as part of their digital transformation. Jeff also created the first mobile wallet for TD Bank's US market and helped to craft the first multi-issuer standards for payment tokenisation in the US.

Gé Drossaert, Group Chief Commercial Officer at Fidor comments, "Aside our sister company Fidor Bank, Fidor Solutions acts as a co-entrepreneur for many global organisations in their digital banking transformation. Adding Jeff to lead our product strategy is instrumental in taking Fidor into its next phase of growth and innovation, as our customer base extends globally."

Jeff Hibbard, newly appointed Chief Product Officer at Fidor added, "Fidor has been at the forefront of financial services innovation for a number of years, and is well-known for listening to customers. Through our community forums, customers express their wishes, and my role is to translate these needs into our product roadmap and enhance our offering. I am proud to be joining Fidor at an exciting time in their journey focusing on innovation and outstanding customer banking experiences."