

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were little changed Tuesday morning, as stocks were poised for modest gains despite yesterday's terrorist attack in Manchester, England.



A suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens more leaving a pop concert.



Gold was down $1 at $1259 an ounce, unable to extend recent gains. At 7:30 am ET, Dow futures were up 45 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 2.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were climbing 9 points.



In U.S. economic news, the flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI for May will be released at 9:45 am ET. The economists are looking for composite consensus of 53.2, compared to 52.7 last month.



New Home Sales for April will be published at 10:00 am ET. The consensus for new home sales is 604K, down from 621K last month.



