CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Gold Eagle Co. is pleased to announce today that 303® Products has received the prestigious and exclusive endorsement from GAHH Automotive Group as its brand of choice in convertible top care. For over 70 years GAHH Automotive and its industry leading roster of brands, including Robbins Auto Top, EZ-On Auto Tops and Sierra Auto Tops, has been the gold standard in soft top convertible manufacturing, installation and customization.

"We are so honored to receive this exclusive endorsement from GAHH Automotive as they share our passion and dedication to creating high-quality products that aim to exceed customer expectations and satisfaction," said Marc Blackman, CEO of Gold Eagle Co. "Our scientists work tirelessly to bring the best products to market, and this endorsement is another testament to their hard work."

All new convertible tops produced by GAHH, Robbins and E-Z On will come with a care brochure that includes instructions for proper care using the 303® Vinyl Convertible Top & Tonneau Cover Care Kit (includes 303® Automotive Tonneau Cover & Convertible Top Cleaner and 303® Automotive Protectant) and 303® Fabric Convertible Top Care Kit (includes 303® Automotive Tonneau Cover & Convertible Top Cleaner and 303® Fabric Guard). Please see below for more details on the 303 Products SKUs carrying the new endorsement:

303® Fabric Convertible Top Care Kit contains both 303 Tonneau Cover & Convertible Top Cleaner, to help remove stains, dirt and debris, and 303 Fabric Guard to help restore water and stain repellency the fabrics, to keep convertible tops looking newer, longer. 303® Automotive Tonneau Cover & Convertible Top Cleaner is a high-quality cleaner specially formulated to remove loose dirt, solids, and debris and safely cleans and brightens all fabric & vinyl convertible tops, Tonneau covers and car bras. It is easy to apply, simply spray on, and it rinses off residue free. 303® Fabric Guard restores lost water repellency to fabric tops, repels moisture, and helps prevent against both water and oil based stains, such as rain, tree sap and bird droppings.

303® Vinyl Convertible Top Care Kit contains both 303 Tonneau Cover & Convertible Top Cleaner, to help remove stains, dirt and debris, and 303 Protectant to provide superior protection against harmful UV rays. 303® Automotive Tonneau Cover & Convertible Top Cleaner See details above 303® Protectant offers superior protection to vinyl convertible tops against the harmful effects of UV rays. It helps prevent fading and cracking, repels dust, lint and staining, and dries to a non-greasy, matte finish. This product can be used on all vinyl, rubber and plastic surfaces to keep them looking new, longer.







The GAHH Automotive Group endorsed 303 Products are part of the 5-star line up of 303 Products' cleaners and protectants that are currently available for purchase at select retailers nationwide*. Learn more about 303 Products at www.303products.com or join the 303 community at www.Facebook.com/303products.

*Product availability will vary by retailer

