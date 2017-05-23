SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 --The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCQB: WTER), bottled under the trademark Alkaline88® (the "Company"), has entered into six strategic agreements with national brokers to pursue sale opportunities with Walmart/Sam's, Target Stores, Rite-Aid, Walgreen's, CVS, Costco, 7-11, Circle K, and other national retailers. This is a key component of the Company's strategy to add national retailers as part of its coast-to-coast expansion.

The Company is the creator of an innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis beverage process. The Company packages and sells its alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1-liter, 700 ml and 500 ml sizes to over 31,000 retail locations in all 50 states.

"In the last 90 days, the Company has executed agreements with strategic brokers to help penetrate these key national accounts. Each team of brokers specializes in working with the specific national retail accounts. They offer the Company the contacts and customer-specific knowledge necessary for us to effectively sell to each of these companies. With our expansion of our East Coast production, we can now aggressively pursue sales to these national retailers," states Richard A. Wright, CEO and president of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. "Our team will be working diligently over the summer to expand into as many of these accounts as possible. The alkaline water category is still in the hyper-growth mode, and these new relationships should go a long way toward helping increase our national market share," concludes Mr. Wright.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCQB: WTER) has developed an innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis process that produces healthy alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. The Company is focused on the business of distributing and marketing its cost-effectively packaged Alkaline88® water beverage products for retail sale. Visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

About Alkaline Water Products

Alkaline88 premier alkaline water is an 8.8 pH-balanced bottled alkaline drinking water enhanced with trace minerals and electrolytes. The product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500 ml, 700 ml, 1-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is already available for consumer sales at a growing number of major retail locations across many parts of the United States. Learn more about the science behind alkaline water by visiting www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

