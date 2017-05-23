Long Distance Lead Announces the Launch of their New Company Website

The Online Company Features a Database of Moving Companies that have a Solid Reputation for Providing Outstanding Customer Service

As Cullen noted, he first established Long Distance Lead back in 2011. After working for over a decade as a Member Services Specialist, Cullen got a job in the moving industry.

"The first thing I noticed after such a long time providing a high standard of care to my clients was that the moving industry often lacked basic customer care," Cullen said, adding that many customers were left wondering if the company they had chosen would leave them stuck on moving day or be careless with their precious belongings.

After working in the moving industry for several years, Cullen started to see that there were some companies who did provide excellent service. Unfortunately, he noted, in the midst of a packed industry, these companies often failed to stand out from the crowd and make it easier for customers to find them.

"I established Long Distance Lead with the mission to help pair customers with companies who offer a fantastic standard of care," Cullen said, adding that Long Distance Lead removes the guesswork from finding a moving company.

"We ask all the hard questions and research companies to find the very best in the industry. It is only the companies who meet our high standards are matched to our customers."

At Long Distance Lead, Cullen and his team understand that moving means much more than merely packing up belongings into boxes.

"You are moving your memories, keepsakes and other precious items to start a new chapter of your life. This can be extremely stressful, particularly if you have sensitive items such as artwork, pets or instruments," he said.

At Long Distance Lead, Cullen said he is devoted to helping people alleviate some of this stress by providing access to reputable moving companies who will care for their customers' belongings as if they were their own.

"Get in touch with us, and we will match your requirements with the best moving companies who are ready to help you," he said.

Long Distance Lead is an online based company that can help facilitate their customers' moves. They have a database of moving companies who have a solid reputation for delivering unrivaled customer care. They listen to the specifics of each move and use their expertise to determine which companies would be best suited to meet each person's requirements. For more information, please visit http://www.longdistancelead.com/ .

