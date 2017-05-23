WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that it has been named a 'Leader' in the 2017 Everest Group PEAK Matrix™ Assessment Report for Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance BPO. WNS has received this recognition for the third year in a row.

"WNS brings best-in-class domain and process expertise, technology-enabled solutions and analytics capabilities to the P&C insurance industry. We are a strategic partner to our insurance clients, helping them transform their businesses to better compete in a rapidly changing business environment. This recognition from Everest Group serves to validate our differentiated position in the global BPM insurance market, and showcases our ability to deliver true business value to our clients," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"WNS' deep domain expertise in P&C Insurance has helped it maintain its differentiation in the market. The domain expertise enables WNS to deliver judgment-intensive and complex processes to buyers and feature as a service provider with truly end-to-end process management capabilities. The insurance industry is facing major headwinds and WNS is positioned well to serve them by alloying its traditional capabilities with automation and analytics to offer cutting-edge solution to P&C insurance buyers," said Anupam Jain, Practice Director, Everest Group.

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix™ defines 'Leaders' as companies having scored in the 75th percentile for both market success and delivery capability. Market success is measured by revenue, number of clients and year-over-year revenue growth. Delivery capability measures a company's ability to deliver through scale, scope, technology solutions and innovation, delivery footprint and buyer satisfaction. WNS was cited in the report for its strong coverage of all major processes in P&C insurance BPO, expertise in process improvement, robust suite of complex solutions and overall buyer satisfaction. WNS was also recognized for its global market share (including North America, UK, Europe and APAC), diverse portfolio of clients, and TPA license in the US.

WNS' insurance practice has a wide range of solutions to support our clients' requirements, including actuarial, research and analytics, operations and shared services. Over 30 insurance and re-insurance companies rely on our services to transform their critical processes, manage costs and regulatory requirements, leverage analytics to drive actionable insights, and improve the end-customer experience. We serve the P&C sector with claims processing, policy administration, underwriting, actuarial solutions, sales support, and industry-specific finance and accounting services. WNS is able to drive value by combining our domain expertise, technology solutions powered by automation and robotics, analytics capabilities and a global delivery network.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), is a leading global business process management company. WNS offers business value to 300+ global clients by combining operational excellence with deep domain expertise in key industry verticals including Travel, Insurance, Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Shipping and Logistics, Healthcare and Utilities. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of business process management services such as finance and accounting, customer interaction services, technology solutions, research and analytics and industry specific back office and front office processes. As of March 31, 2017, WNS had 33,968 professionals across 48 delivery centers worldwide including China, Costa Rica, India, Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523005828/en/

Contacts:

WNS (Holdings) Limited

Investors:

David Mackey, +1 201-942-6261

Corporate SVP Finance Head of Investor Relations

david.mackey@wns.com

or

Media:

Archana Raghuram, +91 (22) 4095 2397

Head Corporate Communications

archana.raghuram@wns.com; pr@wns.com