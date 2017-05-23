The First Surf Air Europe Phenom 300 will go into operation next month.

FlairJet Ltd. (FlairJet), the UK-based aircraft management company, whose parent company is Flexjet Ltd, is pleased to announce a recently signed agreement to manage the first Phenom 300 aircraft on behalf of Surf Air Europe Ltd.

Left: Peter Griffith, Senior Vice President Sales, Europe, CIS and Africa, Embraer Executive Jets, Center: Simon Talling-Smith, CEO, Surf Air Europe LTD., Right: Ray Jones, CEO, Flexjet LTD. (Photo: Business Wire)

The first Surf Air Phenom 300 will go into service next month. The aircraft will be maintained by the manufacturer, Embraer Executive Jets, and will be operated by FlairJet, the very first operator to fly the Phenom 300 in Europe.

"I am delighted to take the first step in what will be a long and prosperous relationship as both companies grow our offerings internationally," said Flexjet Ltd, CEO, Ray Jones. "I see this as a very synergetic relationship with clear mutual benefits."

Choosing FlairJet to manage the aircraft made good business sense, as FlairJet is renowned for its technical expertise in the Embraer Phenom portfolio. FlairJet and Flexjet Ltd manage a broad range of private jets both operated under the FlairJet AOC or through Part-NCC operations. FlairJet has managed the acquisition, acceptance, and delivery of over 25 Embraer aircraft.

"I am excited to forge this partnership with FlairJet, given that our business objectives to further expand European operations on both fronts align significantly," said Simon Talling-Smith, CEO, of Surf Air Europe Ltd. "This is an important move as we work to expand our footprint globally and bring our successful and innovative product from the US to new members in the growing intra-European business travel market."

In the seven years since it was established in 2009, FlairJet has onboarded 13 Embraer Phenoms into its fleet and has pioneered commercial operations with both the Phenom 300 and 100 in Europe. The Phenom 300 has been the most delivered business jet in the world the last four consecutive years.

"We have enjoyed a long relationship with FlairJet and Flexjet Ltd that embodies some of our most popular products. We have jointly pioneered many initiatives together that continue to reshape the market," said Peter Griffith, Senior Vice President Sales, Europe, CIS Africa at Embraer Executive Jets.

About FlairJet:

FlairJet was founded in 2009. The company has established itself as a bespoke aircraft management company with a strong track record in charter sales. In August 2016 the company was acquired by Flexjet. FlairJet is renowned for its technical expertise in the Embraer Phenom portfolio and also manages a broad range of private jets both operated under their AOC or through Part-NCC operations. The company has managed the acquisition, acceptance, and delivery of over 25 Embraer aircraft.

About Surf Air:

Launched in 2013 in California, Surf Air is the easy and smart way to fly. The world's first membership club of its kind, Surf Air simplifies flying by providing limitless flights in the Surf Air network for a monthly fee. Servicing California, Vegas and European destinations, Surf Air is redefining the future of flying and living for its members. Featured in the LA Times, Wall Street Journal, BBC, CNBC, Fox Business and many other media outlets for disrupting the air travel industry, the airline provides exclusive service on executive aircraft to and from convenient airports in the US and Europe including London, Zurich and Cannes with service to additional locations to follow. For additional information visit www.surfair.com, or follow Surf Air at www.facebook.com/surfair, www.instagram.com/surfair/ and www.youtube.com/surfair.

About Embraer Executive Jets:

Embraer is one of the world's leading executive jet manufacturers, having entered the business aviation market in 2000 with the Legacy jet, which led to the launch of Embraer Executive Jets in 2005. Its portfolio, the broadest in the market, consists of the entry-level Phenom 100E and the Phenom 300 light jet, the Legacy 500 midsize and Legacy 450 mid-light, the super-midsize Legacy 600 and large Legacy 650 and the ultra-large Lineage 1000E. Completing 10 years in the market, Embraer Executive Jets' global fleet exceeds 1,100 aircraft, which are in operation in more than 60 countries and are supported by the Company's global Customer Support and Services network of about 75 owned and authorized service centers, complemented by a 24/7 Contact Center, at its headquarters, in Brazil. For more information, please visit www.embraerexecutivejets.com.

About Flexjet Ltd:

In 2016, FlairJet's parent company became Flexjet, a leading U.S.-based shared-aircraft-ownership provider. Through this new union, the company became part of the largest privately held portfolio of aviation companies in the world, Directional Aviation. Founded in 2009, Flexjet Ltd is now the parent company of FlairJet, a bespoke aircraft management company offering on-demand capabilities through the AOC (No. GB2639). For more details visit http://www.flexjet.co.uk.

About Flexjet:

Flexjet first entered the shared-aircraft ownership market in 1995, and celebrated its 22nd anniversary in May 2017. Flexjet offers shared-aircraft ownership and leasing. Flexjet's shared-aircraft program is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation's Industry Audit Standard, and Flexjet is the first and only company to be honored with its 17th FAA Diamond Award for Excellence. Flexjet's shared-aircraft ownership program fields an exclusive array of business aircraft-some of the youngest in the shared jet ownership industry, with an average age of approximately six years-including their LXi Cabin Collection consisting of the Learjet 75LXi, Challenger 350, the Embraer Legacy 450, Bombardier Global Express and the Gulfstream G450, G500 and G650, and the Aerion AS2 supersonic business jets. In addition, the overall jet collection includes the Embraer Phenom 300 and Challenger 300. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Twitter @Flexjet.

