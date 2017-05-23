

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's employment increased in the three months ended March from a year ago, the Federal Statistical Office said Tuesday.



Employment rose by 0.6 percent to 4.96 million in the first quarter from 4.93 million in the same period of 2016. But it fell from 5.01 million reported in the fourth quarter.



At the same time, the unemployment rate as defined by the International Labor Organization, or ILO remained stable at 5.3 percent during the March quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX