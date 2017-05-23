

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. singer Ariana Grande has indefinitely suspended her world tour in the wake of the deadly terrorist attack targeting her concert in Manchester, England, Monday night.



In an explosion at the foyer of the Manchester Arena, 22 people were killed and around 60 others injured, as the concert closed and balloons were released into the crowd at 10.35 pm local time.



Manchester Police said the lone male attacker, believed to be a terrorist, detonated an improvised explosive device or IED. The suspected suicide bomber died at the scene.



Ariana, who left the stage unhurt, tweated later: 'broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.'



Ariana has two more concerts - scheduled for Thursday and Friday- in London. Media reports say she has canceled both, and has decided for the time being to suspend the entire European tour.



In the extensive European tour that was to run up to June 17, she was supposed to perform in 13 cities spread across England, Belgium, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, France, Portugal, Spain, and Italy.



TMZ reported that the 23-year-old teen actress-turned-singer is devastated that 'She's in no condition to perform.'



The victims included teenage girls and children, who were the fans of Ariana.



The Manchester Arena, the city's largest indoor venue with capacity to accommodate 21000-strong crowd, was said to be almost full Monday.



Flags are flying at half mast in Downing Street. Political parties have announced that they are suspending campaigning for parliamentary election.



In a brief statement issued in the wake of the incident, British Prime Minster Theresa May confirmed that it was a terrorist attack. U.S President Donald Trump said 'evil losers' were responsible for the attack.



Great Manchester city Mayor Andy Burnham said 'Manchester will stand strong and stand together.'



