World-class marketer joins 8x8 to further accelerate mid-market and enterprise revenue growth

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT), provider of the world's first Communications Cloud, today announced the appointment of Rani Hublou as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Rani brings extensive experience successfully implementing transformative go-to-market strategies for technology companies to create new categories in hyper-growth markets. As CMO, Rani will be responsible for aligning 8x8's value proposition, products, packaging and positioning with global marketing initiatives to advance awareness and adoption of the company's industry-leading Communications Cloud platform and solutions.

Rani Hublou, Chief Marketing Officer for 8x8 (Photo: Business Wire)

"Rani is a proven innovator, competitor and winner and her accomplishments at Comprehend, PSS Systems, BEA Systems, Broadvision and Icarian speak for themselves. She has the marketing expertise, management consulting background, and successful track record using a big data analytics approach to help companies create and expand into new markets," said Vik Verma, Chief Executive Officer of 8x8. "We look forward to her driving the packaging and positioning of all the company's communications cloud services, developing innovative programs, and identifying and engaging customers to increase the velocity of demand and accelerate 8x8's mid-market and enterprise revenues."

Rani most recently served as Chief Product Marketing Officer at Comprehend Systems, a leader in Software as a Service Clinical Intelligence solutions. Prior to Comprehend, Rani was CMO of PSS Systems, which was acquired by IBM; Senior Vice President of Marketing at BEA Systems; Executive Vice President of Marketing at Broadvision; and was a co-founder of Icarian Inc., which was acquired by Workstream. Rani was also previously a strategic consultant at McKinsey Co. She received a Bachelor's and Masters of Science degrees in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University while competing on both the Stanford women's field hockey and soccer teams.

"8x8 customers are accelerating global team and business productivity with the highest quality communications and collaboration systems at the lowest cost of ownership. The 8x8 Communications Cloud is the leading offering because it's the only solution to provide mid-market and enterprise companies with real-time communications, team to team collaboration, customer engagement and analytics in a single, open platform," said Rani Hublou, CMO of 8x8. "8x8 will continue to transform the enterprise communications and collaboration market with innovative research and development and superior go-to-market strategies."

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) is the provider of the world's first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration, contact center, and analytics in a single, open and real-time platform. 8x8 eliminates information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence across all clouds, applications and devices to improve individual and team productivity, business performance and customer experience. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or connect with 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter, Google+ and Facebook.

