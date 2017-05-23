Adding tiotropium Respimat improved lung function and asthma symptom control in children and adolescents,* regardless of their type of allergic asthma, compared to placebo 1,2

Boehringer Ingelheim today announced new analyses that provide further evidence that adding tiotropium Respimat (Spiriva Respimat) improved breathing across diverse patient populations who experience uncontrolled asthma symptoms despite the use of another daily maintenance therapy in the Phase III clinical development program. These data analyses were presented today at the American Thoracic Society International (ATS) Conference in Washington, D.C., USA.

"These new analyses add to the wealth of evidence from the large-scale UniTinA-asthma clinical trial programme to show tiotropium Respimat is effective in a broad range of patients with symptomatic asthma, including those with allergies or a high BMI, which may make their symptoms more difficult to manage," said Jennifer Haddon, Global Medical Advisor Respiratory at Boehringer Ingelheim. "Of those people already on asthma treatment, almost half still experience symptoms, highlighting the need for better management. These data underline the commitment of Boehringer Ingelheim to advancing our understanding of which patients may benefit most from our medicines."

People with allergic asthma the most common form of the condition can experience inflammation and a tightening of the airways when exposed to common allergens. These patients may need other options that complement their existing therapy.

Note: Spiriva Respimat is currently NOT APPROVED for use in children and adolescents under 18 years of age in the EU and a number of other countries. Spiriva Respimat has been approved for use in asthma in over 75 countries, including in the EU, U.S. and Japan. The label and doses vary by country. Please refer to the local product information.

About Asthma

Asthma is one of the most common conditions in childhood.4 There are fewer treatment options in paediatric asthma than in adult asthma.5

Asthma is not conquered. Almost 1 in 2 patients remain symptomatic despite their current maintenance therapies (usually ICS/LABA).6, 7, 8 These symptoms have a detrimental effect on their work, education, sleep, social life and relationships.9 Additionally, symptoms increase their risk of potentially fatal asthma attacks in the next few weeks by up to six times.10

