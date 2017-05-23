

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $46.92 million, or $1.95 per share. This was up from $43.86 million, or $1.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.0% to $700.41 million. This was up from $700.14 million last year.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $46.92 Mln. vs. $43.86 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.0% -EPS (Q3): $1.95 vs. $1.82 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.85 -Revenue (Q3): $700.41 Mln vs. $700.14 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.10 - $2.20 Full year EPS guidance: $8.25 - $8.35 Full year revenue guidance: $2.95 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX