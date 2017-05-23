VANCOUVER, BC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Lexington Biosciences, Inc. (CSE: LNB) (LNB.CN) (CNSX: LNB) (the "Company" or "Lexington"), a development-stage medical device company operating within the healthcare industry, is pleased to introduce and welcome Mr. Eric Willis as Company President, and Mr. Doug Janzen as Board Chairman.

Mr. Willis is a twenty plus year veteran of the healthcare technology industry with a passion for working closely with clinicians to bring products from concept to market. Previously he was the President and CEO of InSite Medical Technologies, a developer of products for anesthesiologists to reduce critical complications and procedure times for surgical and labor and delivery patients. He was also the President of ParaPatch, the General Manager of Atia Medical, and previously served as Director of New Therapies for Guidant Cardiac Surgery, as well as having held a variety of core product development roles for Foxhollow, Heartport; and DVI/Guidant. He has been responsible for developing a multitude of products in the fields of interventional cardiology, cardiac surgery, anesthesiology, ophthalmology, and women's health, and is listed as an inventor on many issued & pending patents. His educational background includes degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University and the University of California at Santa Barbara. In his personal life, he is a competitive sailor, mountain biker, and obstacle course racer.

Mr. Janzen brings over 20 years of experience in life sciences with leadership experience in corporate finance, business development, and operational management of life sciences companies. He is currently Co-Founder and Managing Director of Northview Ventures. He serves as Chairman and CEO of Aequus Pharmaceuticals (founded within Northview). Previously he was President and CEO of Cardiome Pharma as well as several other key executive roles during his eight years with the company. His service at Cardiome included raising over $300 million, completion of over $1 billion in licensing, and a partnership with Merck to bring Cardiome's lead product through clinical approval and to market in Europe. Mr. Janzen currently serves on the Boards of Aequus Pharmaceuticals (Chairman), Alabaster Technologies (Chairman), Abcellera (Chairman), Perimeter Medical Imaging (Chairman), Renaissance Biosciences and Synaptive Technologies. Prior to Cardiome he was an investment banker with Cormark Securities, acting as Managing Director of Life Sciences and has completed over $1B in equity financing for Canadian biotech companies. Mr. Janzen is Past Chair of LifeSciences BC and currently serves on their Board, has served as a Director with Biotech Canada and is a past winner of Business in Vancouver's "Top 40 under 40 Award."

Company President Eric Willis notes, "We are delighted to be bringing the HeartSentry to the marketplace as a new way of quickly and easily measuring fundamental markers of a patient's cardiovascular health in order to more effectively predict future cardiovascular events. The development of HeartSentry as a simple, easy to use, yet clinically relevant tool to monitor changes in cardiovascular function represents a significant opportunity to improve patient outcomes and to save millions of dollars in preventable health care costs to health systems worldwide. We are rapidly advancing the development of the device towards clinical trials and are assembling a world-class team with the proven expertise for building shareholder value while bringing our product successfully to market within a very rapid timeline. I invite interested readers to visit our website and view our video which clearly outlines our business proposition and opportunity ahead."

About Lexington Biosciences, Inc. (CSE: LNB)

Lexington Biosciences is a medical device company that is developing the HeartSentry, a new non-invasive diagnostic device to measure and monitor cardiovascular health by assessing the function of a person's vascular endothelium -- the vital innermost lining of a person's cardiovascular system. Traditionally, this has only been measured using ultrasound and other complex, difficult to use technologies. The HeartSentry technology core research was created at the University of California Berkeley over a fifteen-year period involving many studies and product iterations resulting in a portfolio of multiple pending and issued patents licensed to the company. The company is in the final stages of releasing the developed product for clinical studies. The aim is to make HeartSentry accurate, quick, and cost effective so it can become the standard of care for cardiologists, general practitioners, and ultimately patients for first line evaluation of a person's cardiovascular health. Lexington is engaged with the US FDA and other regulatory agencies on the required product approvals for the HeartSentry. For more information about the company please visit www.lexingtonbiosciences.com and watch our video.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the completion of the listing of the Company's shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the Canadian Securities Exchange and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

