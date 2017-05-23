LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- KSIX Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB: KSIX), a diversified media and internet company headquartered in Las Vegas, announce today that KSIX and True Wireless have executed an extension and agreed upon restructured terms for the Definitive Agreements to close on or before September 30, 2017. Details available in May 5, 2017 8-k filing.

"I'M IN!" exclaimed True Wireless majority owner and CEO Brian Cox when announcing the new agreement. "I'm excited we have agreed to new terms so look out...I am bringing my 100 person strong operational team, the True Wireless revenue engine and the growth and acquisition opportunities of the telecom sector with me!"

"We are over $1.2M a month in revenue and there is so much positive energy right now," Cox boasted. "In addition to hitting a rhythm of month after month growth in customers and revenue, we are rolling out Wi-Fi offload software on our smartphones to cut carrier costs by 30%-40% and simultaneously pushing forward our branded prepaid wireless offerings Contigo Movil, serving Hispanics, and Heart Mobile, uniquely serving people with disabilities and the elderly, by EOY 2017.", he explained.

Carter Matzinger, CEO of KSIX stated; "This is tremendous for KSIX. Entering the Telecom Sector with the financial strength of True Wireless as well as the combined network of business relationships of True and KSIX is truly game changing for KSIX and our shareholders. We are all happy with the opportunity to be a part of one of the hottest and most profitable industries with a huge upside."

KSIX Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB: KSIX) KSIX, a Las Vegas based company, provides performance-based marketing solutions to drive traffic and conversions within a Cost-Per-Action ("CPA") business model. KSIX has an online advertising network that works directly with advertisers and other networks to promote advertiser campaigns by utilizing proprietary technology and intellectual properties designed to create revenue streams for their affiliate clients and to provide advertisers with increased measurable audience.

True Wireless LLC, an Oklahoma based company, is a nationwide wireless carrier with the ability to provide service over all 4 major USA wireless backbones. True is a licensed eligible telecommunications carrier (OK, AR, MD, RI and TX) providing discounted and subsidized wireless (cell phone) and broadband service through both the Lifeline Program and the National Broadband Program.

