MAIDENHEAD, UNITED KINGDOM and CHAPEL HILL, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- CROS NT today announced the go-live of its RaveX team in an extension of the company's partnership with Medidata.

Under the partnership, CROS NT will offer its customers RaveX -- the latest generation of Medidata's industry-leading EDC system, Medidata Rave® -- as well as Medidata's randomization and trial supply management (RTSM) system, Medidata Balance®. The Data Management division in CROS NT offers Sponsors of clinical trials resources that are certified in the use of RaveX and Balance, on a project basis or in the form of functional service provision (FSP).

Services offered by the Data Management team include database build, data management and medical coding, all of which can be delivered from Europe, the U.S. and India. CROS NT has put in place a range of both statistical and data management technologies along with processes to give Sponsors oversight of the quality of monitoring and the quality of data coming from sites.

The extended partnership is part of CROS NT's on-going development in operational capability. "CROS NT makes significant efforts to remain at the forefront of innovation. We are always seeking more efficient solutions for customers needing clinical trial services. Therefore, we are pleased to announce the extension of our partnership with Medidata, which is making great strides in the development of their own technology platform that allows us to better serve the needs of our expanding client base," said Andrew MacGarvey, CEO of CROS NT. "This is especially important in the context of recent ICH E6 R2 guidelines, which call for a risk-based approach to clinical trials. We look forward to working with Medidata to deliver effective solutions for our customers," he added.

"We're thrilled to be expanding our relationship with CROS NT, a company that delivers high-quality clinical research services and understands the unique needs of its sponsors -- from large pharmaceutical companies to small and mid-size pharma, biotech and medical device developers," said Rick Bernstein, Medidata's VP of global partnerships. "CROS NT's further investment in the Medidata platform exemplifies its dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology to support today's most complex, data-driven research programs, and we look forward to further helping them advance their customers' scientific goals."

ABOUT CROS NT

Founded in 1992, CROS NT is a data-driven Contract Research Organization (CRO) providing services from feasibility to clinical study reporting for Phases I-IV and medical device trials. CROS NT's services include regulatory consultancy, monitoring, data management, biostatistics programming & analysis, pharmacovigilance and medical writing -- and accompanying eClinical applications (data visualization, EDC, IWRS, eCOA/ePRO etc.). All services are underpinned by strong clinical and biometrics project management with offices located in Europe, the USA and India. Visit CROS NT's website at: www.crosnt.com

