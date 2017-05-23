CORAL SPRINGS, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- Nutra Pharma Corporation (OTCQB: NPHC), a biotechnology company marketing Nyloxin® and Pet Pain-Away™ in the over-the-counter (OTC) pain management market, and which is also developing treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) and Pain, announced a collaboration today with International Security Group to develop its nerve agent counter measures.

"We have long worked with neuroactive compounds utilized in our drugs for the treatment of neurological diseases like Multiple Sclerosis," stated Rik J Deitsch, Chief Executive Officer of Nutra Pharma. "In much the same way that our therapies protect the nerves of patients with disease, our findings indicate that we may protect against -- or at least mitigate the damage caused by -- nerve agents that are utilized as chemical weapons," he continued. "We are working on new intellectual property surrounding these findings and expect to have our products in testing shortly," he concluded.

Nerve agents are identified as a class of phosphorus-containing organic chemicals (organophosphates) that may disrupt the transfer of messages to organs through the nerves. This disruption is caused by the over-stimulation of certain receptors on the surface of the neurons. These same receptors are the target of Nutra Pharma's drugs, which may block the action of the nerve agents or minimize the damage that they may cause.

"The company has very encouraging preclinical data, a demonstrated molecular mechanism of action and a robust scientific rational for the continued commercial development of its nerve agent counter measure," reported Dale VanderPutten, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Nutra Pharma. "Counter measures for organophosphate nerve agents such as VX and Sarin remain a troubling threat to American service people and civilians as evidenced by the recent attacks in Syria and Malaysia," he continued. "Supply chain issues with existing counter measures and the safety and effectiveness of these drugs is a great concern. Based on our pre-clinical studies and experience in neurobiology products, we believe that we can have a superior product ready for testing in the near term," Dr. VanderPutten concluded.

The International Security Group will utilize its expertise and contacts to cultivate commercial, government and academic development partners with expertise in the successful development of these potential biodefense products.

About International Security Group (ISG).

ISG provides risk advisory support and enterprise solutions to a wide variety of organizations. They provide customized research designed to provide decision makers with essential information that informs and supports business investments and market entry decisions. Services include analytical updates and assessments providing insights on key influencers, business climate, customer sentiments, country and regional dynamics, and geopolitical developments.

About Nutra Pharma Corp.

Nutra Pharma Corporation operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) and Pain. Additionally, the Company markets drug products for sale for the treatment of pain under the brand Nyloxin® and Pet Pain-Away™. For additional information about Nutra Pharma, visit:

http://www.NutraPharma.com or

http://www.nyloxin.com

http://www.petpainaway.com

SEC Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected in Nutra Pharma's ("the Company") business plan. The collaboration with International Security Group should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Company's common stock or its financial value. The Company's filings may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact:

Nutra Pharma Corp.

Nina Goldstein

877-895-5647

IR@nutrapharma.com



