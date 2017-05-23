DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/23/17 -- FutureLand Corp (OTCQB: FUTL), a dynamic growth company in the cannabis sector, announced today that its CEO, Cameron Cox, is planning a site visit to Groovy Groves LLC in Grants Pass, Oregon, from May 20 - May 25th.

"We have reached a critical juncture in our planting process, and are working closely with the Oregon Licensing Commission to ensure that we are producing only the best quality strains of cannabis we can, given the unique climate in Grants Pass, Oregon. We will be starting the cloning process and meeting with the licensing board to determine their criteria for passing inspection of our product."

According to the Köppen climate classification system, Grants Pass has a hot-summer Mediterranean climate, with dry and hot summer days, dramatic cooling at night, and an average August high temperature of 88.8 degrees F. Winters are cool and rainy; the average January high temperature is 46.6 degrees F. Grants Pass' rainy season occurs between November and March, receiving roughly 31 inches rainfall per year. The mild winters and dry summers strongly support the cultivation of cannabis, which is why Futureland Corp's (FUTL) partner, Groovy Groves LLC, chose to locate there.

FutureLand Corp (FUTL) is a land acquisition and management company for cannabis and hemp growing operations. It specializes in uniquely zoned properties, financing, target acquisition, licensing, site plan preparation, and development of grow facilities in legal recreational cannabis states, i.e. Colorado and Oregon.

Futureland Corp (FUTL) also recognizes the importance of partnerships to leverage the knowledge of local regulations in a rapidly changing industry. Here are the Oregon partners Futureland Corp (FUTL) is working with:

HSPendelton, LLC is an Oregon-based high-end construction company, leveraging its land assets and 25 years of experience to work with Futureland Corp (FUTL) in the cannabis industry.

Groovy Groves, LLC is a state-wide Oregon grower focusing on developing exceptionally high quality cannabis strains for the medical, recreational and pharmaceutical industries.

HempTech Corp provides cultivation automation and analytics for better and consistent yield.

About FutureLand Corp.

FutureLand Corp., a Colorado company, is a cannabis and hemp specialty zoned land leasing company formed to capitalize upon the emerging global cannabis market. FutureLand, focuses on target acquisition, zoning, license fulfillment, site plan preparation and financing of cannabis or hemp grow facilities throughout the United States. We give growers the opportunity to grow. We monetize through leasing the land, leasing the structures on the land, financing interest revenue and management fees associated with cultivation centers. FutureLand retains ownership of all the land and the structures. FutureLand leases to both medical marijuana, retail marijuana as well as industrial hemp growers. FutureLand does not currently grow, distribute or sell marijuana. To request further information about FutureLand, please email us at info@futurelandcorp.com, log onto our website at http://www.futurelandcorp.com, or visit us on FB @futurelandcorp and Twitter @futurelandcorp.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

Media Contact:

FutureLand Corp.

http://www.futurelandcorp.com

info@futurelandcorp.com

cox@futurelandcorp.com

(720) 370-3554

Twitter - @futurelandcorp

Facebook - futurelandcorp



