TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - May 23, 2017) - Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) (TSX: CLS), a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end product lifecycle solutions, today announced that Darren Myers, Chief Financial Officer, has made the decision to leave Celestica effective the end of July to pursue an opportunity in another industry.

Mandeep Chawla, Senior Vice President, Finance, will immediately assume the role on an interim basis. The company will conduct a search for a permanent replacement that will include both internal and external candidates.

"I want to thank Darren for his significant contributions to Celestica's success over the course of his career, including the last four and a half years as our Chief Financial Officer," said Rob Mionis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Celestica. "Under Darren's leadership, Celestica has made strong progress on its transformational journey to drive sustained profitable growth. I wish him continued success."

