Strengthens IP position in the US, complements grants in other key markets and protects further development of small molecule drugs capable of penetrating the blood-brain barrier

Origenis GmbH, a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics to fight neurodegenerative and neuroinflammatory diseases, today announced that the US Patent Office has granted the company two important patents, US9,499,535 and US9,637,491, that protect the further development of small molecule inhibitor of LRRK2 (Leucine Rich Repeat Kinase 2) within the Company's CNS franchise.

Michael Almstetter, CEO and co-founder of Origenis GmbH commented: "These patents significantly strengthen Origenis' position in the US as the most important market for developing and commercializing drugs. This protection is key as we develop our small molecule protein kinase inhibitors for a broad range of neurodegenerative and neuroinflammatory diseases.

Dr. Michael Thormann, CSO and co-founder of Origenis GmbH added: "Together with the respective PET tracers in our programs, we are not only able to facilitate therapeutic development, but also to offer unique and innovative diagnostic and precision medicine approaches on their own. Thus Origenis will continue its way towards completely novel therapeutic and diagnostic concepts with first-in-class potential in several CNS indications that impose a huge threat to an aging population and represent market opportunities with great unmet medical need.

Origenis GmbH (www.origenis.com) is a privately-held biopharmaceutical company developing brain-penetrating small molecule medicines and diagnostics for a variety of neuroinflammatory diseases. Origenis leverages its technology platform in drug design, compound synthesis and characterization to engineer a continuous stream of IP-protected new chemical entities capable of permeating the blood-brain barrier.

Origenis' lead product candidates address validated targets LRRK2 and DAPK1, both of which are associated with neurodegeneration in a variety of chronic and acute brain diseases, including Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, dementia, and traumatic brain injury, among others. Origenis' approach has been validated by multiple partners resulting in significant IP and R&D portfolio for both Origenis and its collaborators.

