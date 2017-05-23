Orpheus Medical Clinches Frost & Sullivan's Product Leadership Award for its Flagship Enterprise Clinical Media Platform

The solution's flexibility and ease of deployment are crucial in evolving image-based operating rooms

SANTA CLARA, California, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the clinical media workflow solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Orpheus Medical with the 2017 Global Frost & Sullivan Award for Product Leadership. Orpheus Medical has greatly improved clinical workflows and care coordination in the visible light imaging arena. It has come into the spotlight with its Orpheus Clinical Media Platform, which integrates seamlessly with any imaging informatics system to present an abundance of clinical video and imaging documentation functionalities. In addition to addressing workflow needs, it can be used for post-operative surveillance, physician collaboration, teaching, and quality monitoring.

The company's broad portfolio and deep product capabilities, including capture, archive, and live streaming of high-resolution clinical media content from scopes and cameras have strengthened its value proposition to customers. Orpheus Medical has steadily expanded its offerings in minimally invasive surgery, robotic surgery, endoscopy, GI, ENT, pulmonary and dermatology, to complement hospitals' enterprise vendor-neutral archive (VNA) strategies and promote care collaboration among surgeons, in and out of the operating room (OR).

The company's clinical media platform impeccably integrates with a hospital's electronic medical record (EMR) and picture archiving and communication system (PACS) for easy access topatients' clinical information. Its clinical video workflow solution includes:

Full HD and 3D video capture and streaming

Hands-free operation of the device to take intra-procedural snapshots and tagging

On-demand video collaboration tools

Advanced video editing and indexing, as well as annotation and clinical reporting tools to empower clinicians that enhance the perioperative documentation.

Video and image analytics, physician quality measures tracking and business performance analysis tools.

"The Orpheus CAST video and image capture system integrates with all industry-leading endoscopy devices and video sources," said Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst Dinesh Kumar. "Its software solution is readily interoperable, compliant with the most advanced healthcare security standards, while its vendor neutrality allows it to interface with any health IT system, eliminating the need to replace or implement costly solutions."

Orpheus Medical's focus on next-generation clinical video analytics and media workflow solutions allows it to compete against much-larger vendors providing cross-enterprise imaging IT solutions, while complementing the enterprise image management of multi-departmental solutions of other vendors. Its product line, including Orpheus Clinical Media Platform, Orpheus Analytics, Orpheus CAST, Orpheus Web, and Orpheus Mobile, which uniquely addresses mobile image capture workflow, is proving disruptive. Its single-solution offering for all business models ensures tremendous flexibility for end users, while its exceptional clinical versatility and post-sales customer support adds significant product value.

"Over the last two years, Orpheus has demonstrated the efficacy of its image management solutions through multiple enterprise implementations in top hospitals and health systems in the United States and Europe," noted Kumar. "Orpheus Medical is also foraying into additional regional markets and fostering robust partnerships with key players in its core and adjacent industries."

Orpheus Medical's customer-first approach and emphasis on customization have earned it partnerships with numerous Tier I clients. Overall, it has positioned itself ideally for future growth in the enterprise clinical media workflow solutions market with its broad product portfolio for a wide array of applications.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality, gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Orpheus Medical

Orpheus Medical is a provider of clinical video and imaging documentation and analytics solutions that help healthcare providers improve quality of care and patient outcomes by focusing on care coordination and collaboration. Healthcare providers around the world use the solutions to capture, archive, access and share clinical video and visible light images and activelyimprove quality of care and patient outcomes, withvideo analytics and intuitive workflow tools that areinteroperable with EMR and VNA.

Founded in 2010, Orpheus Medical has locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East.

