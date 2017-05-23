The Kick For Women Announces their Support of Girls on the Run

Girls on the Run is a Non-Profit Organization that is Devoted to Helping Young Girls Reach their Goals as well as Learn about Life Skills and Fitness

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2017 / The Kick For Women is pleased to announce that they are now supporting Girls on the Run. Girls on the Run is a non-profit that is dedicated to helping every young girl reach her full unlimited potential and freely pursue all of her dreams.

To learn more about The Kick For Women and their devotion to helping non-profit organizations like Girls on the Run to succeed

As a spokesperson for The Kick For Women noted, the company believes in supporting a healthy, active lifestyle in today's youth, which is the mission of Girls on the Run.

"The Kick For Women wants to continue to see women and girls reach their unbridled potential for years to come," the spokesperson said.

The main source of motivation for the young girls in the Girls on the Run program is running. The organization schedules twice weekly meetings in which leaders teach young girls life skills through interactive lessons and running games.

According to the Girls on the Run official website, "Running is used to inspire and motivate girls, encourage lifelong health and fitness, and build confidence through accomplishment." At the conclusion of each Girls on the Run session, all girls participate in a 5K running event, which gives them tangible results for all the hard work they have put into the program.

To learn more about Girls on the Run or to donate, visit https://www.girlsontherun.org/. It is important to note that while The Kick for Women supports Girls on the Run, the product is not designed to be used for those under the age of 18.

The Kick For Women provides fuel to help female athletes excel.

