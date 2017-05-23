Active Wall Street: Blog Coverage: TSR Receives Takeover Proposal from Zeff Capital

Upcoming AWS Coverage on Automatic Data Processing Post-Earnings Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2017 / Active Wall St. blog coverage looks at the headline from Hauppauge, New York based TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) as the contract computer programming services Company announced on May 19, 2017 that it had received a takeover proposal from New York based investment firm and a Delaware limited partnership, Zeff Capital L.P. Zeff Capital is an existing investor and owns approximately 7.2% stake in the Company. Register with us now for your free membership and blog access at:

http://www.activewallst.com/register/

One of TSR's competitors within the Business Software & Services space, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP), announced on May 03, 2017, its financial results for Q3 FY17 and provided an update to its FY17 outlook. AWS will be initiating a research report on Automatic Data Processing in the coming days.

Today, AWS is promoting its blog coverage on TSRI; touching on ADP. Get all of our free blog coverage and more by clicking on the link below:

http://www.activewallst.com/register/

The takeover offer

On May 18, 2017, Zeff Capital had filed an amended Schedule 13D with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which revealed that the investment firm had sent a letter of interest to TSR on May 17, 2017, indicating its interest to acquire all the outstanding shares of common stock not already owned by it. The offer was made on behalf of Zeff Capital's affiliated investment funds. The investment firm offered to pay for $6.15 per share in cash for each TSR's share. The offer price represents a premium of approximately 27% of TSR's closing stock price on May 17, 2017, the day Zeff Capital shared its intent.

The letter only indicates the intent of Zeff Capital to engage in the discussions for takeover and is not the final proposal. The offer is subject to the completion of due diligence, completion of a financing plan, negotiation of mutually acceptable definitive agreements and the satisfaction (or waiver) of the conditions put forth at the time of signing the agreement. TSR has shared Zeff Capital's letter with its Board of Directors for discussion and review.

In the event that TSR does not accept Zeff Capital's offer, the investment firm has suggested that TSR should pursue the sale of its business. Zeff Capital even offered to connect TSR with interested investment banks. Zeff Capital has also indicated that in the event of TSR refusing the proposal, it would pursue all necessary options to protect its investment and achieve fair value for its investment.

Zeff Capital's rationale for takeover

The letter was written by Daniel Zeff, General Partner, Zeff Capital and addressed to Joseph Hughes, TSR's Chairman of Board gives a detailed list of the reasons for its takeover offer. The excerpt from the letter reads:

"Zeff Capital has been a loyal, long-term investor in TSRI for more than a decade, but our patience has run out. TSRI's management has been unable to achieve profitable growth, producing a mere $200,000 in cumulative net income over the past five years from fiscal 2013-2017..... At the current price of $4.85 per share, TSRI's stock is trading for a pitiful enterprise value of $3.4 million, on $60 million in revenues and $10 million in gross profit per year. That is a ridiculous valuation for a US listed Company and it is due to lack of faith and trust in management."

Zeff Capital has been disillusioned by the fact that for the period from fiscal 2013-2017 TSR has not paid any dividends to the shareholders although it has continued to pay hefty salaries and bonus to its top management. Zeff Capital is also not impressed by the valuation and performance of the Company. TSR had indicated in February 2017 that it would explore strategic options and retain the services of an investment bank to guide it. However, these options were not pursued by TSR and have been put on the backburner. Zeff Capital has indicated that it is confident that the change in top management after Joseph Hughes retirement will not have any major change in TSR's future growth prospects and will only add to the shareholders' woes.

Stock Performance

At the close of trading session on Monday, May 22, 2017, TSR, Inc.'s stock price rose 4.17% to end the day at $6.25. A total volume of 17.43 thousand shares were exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 6.61 thousand shares. The Company's share price has soared 28.87% in the past one month, 5.93% in the past six months, and 75.56% in the previous twelve months. Shares of the company have a PE ratio of 32.72 and currently have a market cap of $11.44 million.

Active Wall Street:

Active Wall Street (AWS) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. AWS has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

AWS has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst, for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@activewallst.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by AWS. AWS is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither AWS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.activewallst.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@activewallst.com

Phone number: 1-858-257-3144

Office Address: 3rd floor, 207 Regent Street, London, W1B 3HH, United Kingdom

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active Wall Street