Active Wall Street: Blog Coverage: Teladoc Expands Virtual Care Capabilities in Texas; Provides TMB Legal Suit Update

Active Wall St. blog coverage looks at the headline from the leader in telehealth services, Teladoc, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), as the Company announced on May 19, 2017, that as a result of the new landmark telemedicine bill in Texas, the Company will expand its telehealth offering in the state, a move seen as re-activation of Teladoc's industry-leading video capabilities. Senate Bill 1107 will soon be signed into law, establishing Texas as the national leader in telemedicine and thus, will mark the close of Teladoc's six-year legal dispute in the state regarding the proper scope and use of telemedicine.

One of Teladoc's competitors within the Healthcare Information Services space, Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), disclosed on May 08, 2017, its financial results for Q3 FY17 which ended on March 31, 2017. AWS will be initiating a research report on Premier in the coming days.

Today, AWS is promoting its blog coverage on TDOC; touching on PINC.

The Legal Dispute

The case between Teladoc and Texas Medical Board concerns whether anti-telemedicine regulations levied by the board constitute a violation of antitrust laws. Teladoc sued the Texas Medical Board (TMB) in April 2015 citing that the board was made up of practicing doctors with a financial interest in limiting telemedicine; the board's passing of anti-telemedicine legislation constituted a violation of the antitrust laws. The medical board filed a motion seeking the suit's dismissal on the ground that there is, in fact, state supervision of the medical board which would make it a state agency under the law and therefore immune to legal suits.

Later, on October 17, 2016, the Texas and its state medical board withdrew their appeal that questioned if Teladoc could challenge the state's controversial telemedicine restrictions. Texas is experiencing a severe physician shortage with 35 counties lacking a single practicing physician within their boundaries. Teladoc has stated in its court filings that telemedicine can help bridge this gap, as it is cheaper than traditional on-site doctors or emergency room visits.

The Announcement

The Company announced that under this new law, a patient-physician relationship can be established without an in-person visit, protecting all forms of telemedicine. Teladoc has been operating in the area since 2005 where more than 3 million Texans have access to Teladoc, including 2,500 Texas clients.

In addition to protecting the right to telemedicine, the bill puts in place a regulatory environment that paves the way to transform the healthcare experience with future innovation. Texas is set to benefit considerably from the pending law as Texas faces some of the largest healthcare barriers in the country where Texas ranks 46th among the 50 states in terms of primary care physicians per capita, with only 71.4 PCPs per 100,000 residents.

Teladoc Growth Prospects

Teladoc's is the US leading provider of telehealth services and the Company offers a virtual care visit in the present health care ecosystem. The Company serves about 7,500 clients, including health plans, health systems, employers, and other organizations, where more than 20 million members can leverage Teladoc's network of more than 3,100 board-certified, state-licensed physicians.

Earnings Highlights and other Updates

On March 16, 2017, Teladoc announced an alliance with Accolade, an on-demand healthcare concierge for employers, health plans, and health systems. The Companies will eventually help members better navigate their health care benefit options and hence, maximize the value of their telehealth benefits while contributing to an efficient and positive health care experience.

Teladoc recently announced its Q1 FY17 results on May 08, 2017. The Company reported net revenue of $42.9 million for the three-month period ending, March 31, 2017, which was 60% higher than the net revenue for Q1 FY16. The Company incurred a net loss of $15.7 million in Q1 FY17 which was 4% less than the $15.3 million loss for Q1 FY16.

Stock Performance

Teladoc's stock price fell by 3.88%, closing Monday's session at $28.50 on volume of 751.94 thousand shares. The Company's stock price soared 10.68% in the last month, 37.02% in the past three months, and 63.32% in the previous six months. Furthermore, on a year to date basis, the stock skyrocketed 72.73%. At Monday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $1.49 billion.

