New MateBook Series Delivers Breakthroughs in Computing Experience with Styled Design, Performance and Productivity Advances

Huawei today introduced a trio of new MateBooks, expanding its mobile portfolio and building on its success in delivering beautifully-designed and powerful high-end devices. The HUAWEI MateBook X, HUAWEI MateBook E and HUAWEI MateBook D feature dynamic new advances, redefining the intersection of mobility and personal computing. With the introduction of this new series, Huawei once again delivers on its commitment to innovation. The new trio of MateBooks will begin shipping over the summer of 2017.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523005812/en/

HUAWEI MateBook X in Gold (Photo: Business Wire)

For those constantly on the go between home and work, these devices deliver a refined mobile experience, allowing people to stay connected to everyone and everything that matters. Highlights include:

HUAWEI MateBook X: An efficient and stylish 13-inch fanless notebook design with an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio and 4.4mm bezels. It includes a choice of powerful 7 th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 or i5 processors, Dolby Atmos Sound System and an innovative fingerprint-ready power button with encrypted chip.

An efficient and stylish 13-inch fanless notebook design with an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio and 4.4mm bezels. It includes a choice of powerful 7 Generation Intel® Core™ i7 or i5 processors, Dolby Atmos Sound System and an innovative fingerprint-ready power button with encrypted chip. HUAWEI MateBook E: An elegant 2-in-1 notebook with a screen-to-body ratio of 84 percent, a new Folio Keyboard with a maximum angle of adjustment that can reach up to 160 degrees, a choice of 7 th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 or m3 processors and 2K touch screen display.

An elegant 2-in-1 notebook with a screen-to-body ratio of 84 percent, a new Folio Keyboard with a maximum angle of adjustment that can reach up to 160 degrees, a choice of 7 Generation Intel® Core™ i5 or m3 processors and 2K touch screen display. HUAWEI MateBook D: A dynamic 15.6-inch notebook with an 83 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 178-degree viewing angle, a choice of 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 or i5 processors, optional NVIDIA GeForce 940MX Graphics, and Dolby Atmos Sound System.

"At Huawei, we strive to bring new advances to market that inspire people to imagine and explore what's next our new flagship series of beautifully crafted MateBooks makes this possible," said Richard Yu, CEO, Huawei Consumer Business Group. "With a stunning new design aesthetic and outstanding performance, the MateBook X and D are the first devices that feature the impressive Dolby Atmos Sound System. Perfectly complementing our smartphones, wearables and smart IoT solutions, the groundbreaking MateBook X, MateBook D and MateBook E meet our consumers' vision for a complete, connected digital world. This is business styled."

A Trio of Devices: Style, Mobility and Global Connectivity

The HUAWEI MateBook X is designed for exceptional performance, combining advanced features to meet consumers' demands for an efficient and stylish device. It features an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio and 4.4mm bezels, as well as an impressive 3:2 aspect ratio, offering users a better visual experience. With HUAWEI Space Cooling Technology, Microencapsulated Phase Change Material commonly used in the aerospace field has been applied to the HUAWEI MateBook X, making the device a fanless 13-inch notebook with powerful 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 or i5 processors inside. The fanless design delivers a compact body, improved ergonomics and silent operation, while reducing malfunctions related to fan blockages and dust. Inspired by Huawei's flagship products' premium and chic aesthetic style, the HUAWEI MateBook X is available in three colors: Prestige Gold, Space Gray and Rose Gold.

Additionally, the HUAWEI MateBook X features a 2K display screen with Corning Gorilla Glass and eye comfort technology, and boasts a 41.4Wh battery. The HUAWEI MateBook X is also the first notebook to feature Dolby Atmos Sound System with speakers co-designed with Dolby. For the first time ever on a notebook, users will enjoy enhanced surround sound with immersive overhead audio from the built-in speakers. "We're thrilled to partner with Huawei to launch Dolby Atmos Sound System to the world," said Giles Baker, Senior Vice President, Consumer Entertainment, Dolby Laboratories. "This is no ordinary laptop audio system. We worked diligently to engineer a complete solution, ensuring unprecedented alignment between hardware and software. The result is a breathtaking, immersive audio experience of which we are tremendously proud."

The HUAWEI MateBook X leverages Huawei's smartphone fingerprint technologies, integrating a fingerprint sensor into the power button. Working with Windows Hello, a new feature in Windows 10, users can instantly sign into the device with their fingerprint. The device's built-in MateBook Manager* facilitates easy connectivity between Huawei smartphones and the MateBook.

Device pricing for Europe***: Device Specs Price HUAWEI MateBook X i5/8GB/256GB SSD 1399 i5/8GB/512GB SSD 1599 i7/8GB/512GB SSD 1699 HUAWEI MateBook E m3/4GB/128GB SSD 999 i5/4GB/256GB SSD 1199 i5/8GB/256GB SSD 1299 HUAWEI MateBook D i5/8GB/1TB HDD/NV 940 MX 799 i5/8GB/128GB SSD+1TB HDD/NV 940MX 899 i7/8GB/128GB SSD+1TB HDD/NV 940MX 999

*Some functions of MateBook Manager will be available in Q3 of 2017, on selected models of Huawei Smartphones.

** Availability of accessories may vary according to markets.

***Pricing will vary across markets.

About Huawei Consumer BG

Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries, and are used by a third of the world's population, ranking third in the world in mobile phone shipments in 2015. Sixteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on 20 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170523005812/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact for Huawei CBG

Ben Haber, +1 617-624-3200

Huawei@racepointglobal.com